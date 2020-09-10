Aiken school district reports 11 virus 19 cases, will hold special called meeting Friday

After a recommendation from the Back-to-School Advisory Committee, the Aiken County Board of Education will have a special called meeting at 5:30 p.m. Friday to discuss the return of students to five-day in-person instruction.
The special called meeting was originally planned for after the school board's Sept. 15 town hall at Wagener-Salley High School. The possible date for elementary schools and special education classes to return to five-day traditional instruction is Sept. 21. The meeting will be live streamed on the district's website, acpsd.net.
The Aiken County Public School District reported 11 positive COVID-19 cases across nine schools and the transportation department between Aug. 30 and Sept. 5.
Last week, the district also reported 11 COVID-19 cases, and some of these may have been reported this week as well due to the reporting periods overlapping, according to the school district.
Aiken High, Busbee Elementary, Hammond Hill Elementary, Langley-Bath-Clearwater Middle, New Ellenton Middle, North Augusta Elementary, North Augusta High, Ridge Spring-Monetta Middle, South Aiken High and the transportation department all have at least one student or employee who tested positive for the virus.
The school district conducts interviews to determine whether anyone came in close contact with positive COVID-19 cases, according to a district statement. The CDC defines close contact as being within 6 feet of an infected person for 15 minutes or longer.
Any close contacts are notified individually, and their names are reported to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, according to a district statement.
"For student cases, if no close contacts were identified, a general notification was sent to the respective cohort, blue or red, if indicated regarding the potential exposure to a positive case and requesting parents/students to remain conscientious about self-monitoring and encouraging continued safety practices," reads a statement from the school district.
COVID-19 reports may differ between the school district and DHEC.
Unlike data reported by DHEC, the school district's reports include students and faculty who may not have entered a campus during their infectious period, and the two organizations may receive information at different times, according to the school district.
"We desire to be as transparent as possible without compromising the identities or privacy of our employees and students who have tested positive. While DHEC is reporting positive cases in schools, we will be taking the additional step of including our District-wide departments," reads a statement from the school district.
Starting next week, the school district will begin releasing COVID-19 data on Wednesdays instead of Thursdays.