Aiken school board names executive director of elementary schools for upcoming school year

With over a decade of experience as a school building leader and 26 years of experience as an educator, Hammond Hill Elementary School Principal Eric Jeffcoat felt the time was right to pursue a new leadership role. When one of Aiken County Public Schools’ two positions for elementary school executive director was posted, he applied with the hope of supporting elementary Aiken County principals and empowering them as building leaders.
Aiken County Board of Education members approved Jeffcoat’s appointment during the school board’s May 25 meeting.
“I’m very excited about this new opportunity and I’m ready to get started,” said Jeffcoat. “When I left the classroom and decided to go into administration, it was because I knew I could have a greater influence on an entire school. This position attracted me because I know I can have greater influence on an entire school district and work with principals in helping them to improve their skills and be more effective in their schools. That really encouraged me.”
Jeffcoat’s academic background includes a Bachelor of Arts degree in Bible and pastoral ministries and a Master of Arts in teaching from Columbia International University. He also holds a Master of Science in education degree in leadership for K-12 programs.
Before serving as principal at Hammond Hill Elementary beginning in the 2016-17 school year, Jeffcoat served as principal at Hardeeville-Ridgeland Middle School in Jasper County and as principal at Windsor Elementary School in Richland County. Additional roles in Jeffcoat’s career in education include that of an assistant principal and classroom teacher.
Jeffcoat feels his experience as a building leader will serve him well in his new position.
“I will be able to listen to the needs of the principals and at times help them understand the perspective of the whole school district because as principals we are focused on our buildings and families, as we should be, but at times we need to step outside of our school and see what is taking place across the entire school district,” said Jeffcoat. “Having 15 years of experience as a principal and having served in schools with very high poverty to low poverty will also help me better serve our principals here in Aiken County.”
Ahead of the 2021-22 school year Jeffcoat said his summer plans are to close out the current school year at Hammond Hill Elementary and assist with the transition of the school to its new building leader before moving into his new role on July 1.
“I’m going to miss being at the school level and seeing the staff and students at Hammond Hill Elementary, but I’m also going to enjoy working with all of the elementary schools and serving at the district level,” said Jeffcoat. “Having the opportunity to help guide policies, procedures, and improvement, that part of this new role really excites me.”