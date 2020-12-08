Aiken school board extends hybrid classes through Jan. 15

The Aiken County Board of Education voted 7-2 to continue the current hybrid schedules in elementary, middle and high schools until Jan. 15, with board members Cameron Nuessle and Barry Moulton opposing.
Elementary students will continue attending in-person school four days a week, with Fridays off. Middle and high school students will continue attending in separate cohorts, going to in-person classes two days a week.
The approved motion included plans to make another decision about scheduling on Jan. 12, when new COVID-19 data will be available to review.
New chairman
Board members elected Dr. John Bradley as the new chairman after two rounds of voting. Bradley won 6-3 against Jason Crane in the second round.
This is not Bradley's first time being named chairman. After his election in 1992, Bradley spent 16 years on the board, 13 of which were as the chairman. He returned to the board in 2019.
Dwight Smith, who had been vice chairman before assuming the chairman role after the 2020 election, once again won the vice chair title, with six votes in the first round.
This story will be updated. Check back with the Aiken Standard for more.
To view a livestream of the meeting, visit acpsd.net.