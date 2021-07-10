Aiken Public School District puts $9 million towards summer programs

The Aiken County Public School District was awarded $9 million in funding for K-12 summer education programs in an effort to close learning gaps.
“Learning loss is the phrase that is used. I’m not that fond of that term. We have had a loss of opportunity for that learning, and we have had a loss of access to learning in cases, but I don’t think we’ve actually lost learning,” Superintendent King Laurence said in a Zoom press meeting.
Laurence said the county is looking to provide after school programs, Saturday programs and summer programs this year and in 2022 and 2023. The Aiken County Board of Education recognized that students had lost some instructional time during the 2020-21 school year.
“It’s not an easy thing to do and we recognize that so we’re rolling up our sleeves and know we’ve got to put the time in and the resources in and we’ve got to encourage out students and families to take advantage of the additional time we’re going to have available,” Laurence said.
The programs offered need to be spread out and it will take multiple years to get back on the same trajectory as before, said Laurence.
Each year $3 million from SR2 dollars will be used to fund the summer programs offered for grades K-12 in Aiken County public schools, said Mike Rosier, the director of communications. These summer programs are available because of the American Rescue Plan Elementary Secondary School Relief Funds.
“These funds made it possible to offer an attractive rate of pay to summer program teachers to accommodate for the overwhelming response we received in enrollment from our student population,” said Brian Gibbons, a coordinator for the office of federal programs.
There are approximately 3,500 students enrolled in the summer recovery programs for grades K-12, Gibbons said.
Grades K-5 participating in the Summer Academic Recovery Program will receive six hours of intensive instruction with math and reading subjects.
“The daily schedule will allow for periods of direct instruction, computer-based learning, small group work and independent practice opportunities for each student,” Gibbons said.
For students in middle school, they will participate in a two-week program with specialized subjects for each school. The high school program is also two weeks, focusing on Algebra I Credit Recovery.
“The goal of the ACPSD summer programs is to help fill any learning gaps or to offset any learning disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic over the last year,” Gibbons said.