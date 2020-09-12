Aiken NAACP donates hotspots to North Aiken Elementary, Schofield Middle schools

To provide an innovative solution supporting Aiken County Public School District students’ return to school, the Aiken County Branch of the NAACP delivered 50 mobile hotspots to North Aiken Elementary and 50 mobile hotspots to Schofield Middle School.
Netgear awarded the hotspots to the Aiken NAACP in an effort to assist students who will be studying virtually during the 2020 school year.
“We are very fortunate in Aiken County to have meaningful partnerships with within our community," said King Laurence, superintendent of Aiken County Public School District. "The Aiken NAACP is again demonstrating its commitment to improving the circumstances of our citizens by providing very much needed access to the internet for our students. The donation of 100 Netgear hotspots will help to ensure that students in our full virtual model as well as our hybrid instructional model will be able to fully participate in online learning. The Aiken NAACP truly embraces the idea that we are indeed all in this together."
Eugene White, Aiken County NAACP President, continued, “Education is a foundational tenant of the work that we do at the Branch and our students have always been a top priority. We recognize that Aiken County School District, teachers, families are crossing the river by feeling the stones as we face first of a kind challenges. We appreciate the generosity of our friends at NETGEAR who stepped up from across the continent to help our Aiken County students achieve,” said Eugene White, president of the Aiken branch NAACP.
Dr. Teresa Larke Pope, chair of the education committee of the Aiken NAACP, worked alongside educators and administrators in Aiken County to help identify which schools to gift with the hotspots. The committee decided to use the percentage of African American students and level of need at each school as determining factors.
North Aiken Elementary and Schofield Middle School were both identified as possible recipients.
For more information on the NAACP and its mission, email naacpaikencountybranch@gmail.com.