Aiken Lead In prepares aspiring school district leaders for future roles by identifying new career pathways

Aiken County Public Schools leads in many areas of K-12 education, including the development of future leaders from within the organization. Having successfully implemented an aspiring principal program during the 2019-20 school year, the district now offers certified and classified employees alike the opportunity to explore new career pathways through Aiken Lead In.

Led by Dr. Sal Minolfo, ACPSD director of administration, and Meagan Cothran, ACPSD coordinator for training and development, Aiken Lead In offers a semester-long series of workshops in which employees explore a variety of career opportunities within Aiken County Public Schools.

Chief officers, department heads and coordinators present an overview of their roles and responsibilities to Aiken Lead In participants who then have the opportunity to ask questions to learn more about different career options. The first Aiken Lead In cohort numbered 36 ACPSD employees.

“This new program introduces employees to all job-related opportunities we offer in the district,” said Minolfo. “Aiken Lead In allowed this first group of employees to be face to face with our leadership and gain a better understanding of each department’s role in the district as a whole. These leaders also shared their own career pathways, which included a lot of stories of non-traditional ways of getting to their chosen profession.”

Participants were selected after submitting a detailed application and referral from their administrator. Once accepted, each Aiken Lead In member took a Candidate Assessment for Teachers and/or Principals to determine both strengths and areas of growth to be used as a guide for professional development.

After learning about the district’s many career options and leadership opportunities, each Aiken Lead In member chose a desired career pathway and presented a final project to their peers. The final project detailed a specific career path, and included career credentials, endorsements, and a timeline needed to obtain their desired position. Results of the Candidate Assessment were also used to show areas of improvement needed and how to leverage the skills they already possess.

“It was interesting to see this group grow professionally over the semester,” said Minolfo. “Some folks came in with a clear career path in mind, and after hearing from a variety of leaders they changed their mind on what they wanted to do and are now heading in a different direction.”

The first Aiken Lead In cohort includes the following ACPSD employees: Elizabeth Anderson (Kennedy Middle School); Stephanie Behrendt (District Communications); Megan Bell (Paul Knox Middle School); Ashley Clark (Belvedere Elementary School); Sonya Corley (Aiken Elementary School); Thomas Crane (LBC Middle School); Erin Davis (North Aiken Elementary School); Anetra Fish (District Special Programs); Brittney Gregory (Redcliffe Elementary School); Joshua Hadden (North Augusta Elementary School); Tomia Holmes (Millbrook Elementary School); Everett Lederer (Chukker Creek Elementary School); Tanesha Lewis (North Augusta Middle School); Heather Logan (Paul Knox Middle School); Meghann Lybrand (Redcliffe Elementary School); Sarah Maney (Mossy Creek Elementary School); Misty McConnell (Redcliffe Elementary School); Devone McKie (Hammond Hill Elementary School); Karla Moldovan (District Special Programs); Alicia Moody (A.L. Corbett Middle School); Jessica Nealious (Hammond Hill Elementary School); Caroline O'Byrne (Aiken Elementary School); Crystal Oerman (Clearwater Elementary School); Daniel Osborne (Redcliffe Elementary School); Emily Owens (North Augusta Elementary School); Marquita Rawlings (North Aiken Elementary School); Adrian Smith (Wagener-Salley High School); Candace Smith (South Aiken High School); Glenda Smith (South Aiken High School); Joshua Snipes (South Aiken High School); Ande Stanley (Leavelle McCampbell Middle School); Wilton Stone (Kennedy Middle School); Scott Sutherland (New Ellenton Middle STEAM Magnet School); Jessica Thomas (Midland Valley High School); Miller Thompson (North Augusta High School); and Ashley Watson (Chukker Creek Elementary School).

Those who completed the program earned 30 hours of renewal credit and an invitation to complete an action research project tied to their chosen career pathway.