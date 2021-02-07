Aiken Innovate registration opens, will no longer offer elementary school

Open enrollment has begun for the Aiken County Public School District's all-virtual Aiken Innovate program.
Parents of middle and high school students can register through the online parent portal until March 1.
The current deadline for registration is based on the assumption that the COVID-19 pandemic will no longer be a serious concern by fall, according to a district announcement.
"If, during the summer, it becomes apparent that schools will possibly operate on an altered schedule or with pandemic protocols in place, and/or if vaccines are not widely available for all age groups, registration will re-open for parents to select virtual programming," reads the announcement.
A major change is coming for the program next year: elementary students will not be able to join the program.
"The District believes face-to-face instruction is best for early learners; therefore, a full-time virtual program will not be offered for kindergarten through fifth grade for the 2021-22 school year," reads the announcement.
To view the course offerings for sixth through 12th grade in the Aiken Innovate program next year, visit acpsd.net/Page/46043.