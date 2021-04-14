Aiken High students present problems, solutions at research fair

Complete with tri-board displays and free-to-take informational pamphlets, students at Aiken High presented issues and solutions that affect their communities to guests in the media center Wednesday – all before the bell rang for fourth period.

The students, members of Kayla Hostetler's English IV class, chose topics like the effects of poverty on children, stormwater pollution and mental health during COVID-19.

Hostetler said her students were nervous before the research fair began, but became more confident as they talked to different guests about their projects.

"I thought, what better way to get kids motivated than letting them choose a topic and choosing an issue that they see as a problem that needs to be fixed in their local community?" Hostetler said.

Some students researched issues they have experienced firsthand.

Student Abby Davis researched discrimination against LGBTQ students, citing data showing high rates of verbal harassment against LGBTQ youth. Davis noted that bullied students may be less likely to go to school and learn.

Some of Davis's proposed solutions included a faculty training program to promote LGBTQ acceptance in the classroom and including more LGBTQ history in school.

"I'll be an advocate for the (LGBTQ) community until the day I die," Davis said. "… I really want my community to feel more accepted."

The research papers took about a month to complete, said student Carmen Cathcart. She wrote about the impact of COVID-19 on students' mental health.

Cathcart said she feels more prepared for public speaking in the future. At the research fair, local visitors like Aiken County Public Schools Superintendent King Laurence and Mayor Rick Osbon browsed the tri-boards, listening to students' presentations.

"The first time they spoke, you could tell there were nerves, but by the third time they were speaking, I could tell that they were definitely more confident," Hostetler said.