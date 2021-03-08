Aiken County's final week of hybrid school had lowest COVID-19 cases, quarantines in months

During their last week using the hybrid schedules, schools in the Aiken County Public School District reported their lowest counts of COVID-19 cases and quarantines in months.

The district's weekly data release says 34 students and employees, along with one volunteer or temporary staff member, were confirmed positive for COVID-19 from Feb. 21 to Feb. 27. That's the lowest reported case count since November.

Schools in Aiken County returned to a traditional five-day schedule March 1 after operating in hybrid models since the fall.

Under the hybrid model, middle and high school students had been attending in-person classes two days per week with two separate cohorts, keeping classrooms at half capacity. Elementary students attended full-capacity classes every day but Friday.

Case counts climbed to new peaks during January, when the district consistently reported more than 100 coronavirus cases each week. Since then, both cases and quarantines have trended downward.

Two teachers, an aide, a maintenance worker, a school food employee and a transportation worker tested positive for the virus from Feb. 21 to Feb. 27, according to the district. All 28 of the students reported to have coronavirus cases attend face-to-face classes.

One person from North Aiken Elementary School was hospitalized related to COVID-19.

The following schools and locations reported cases among students, employees and/or volunteers and temporary staff during the timeframe from Feb. 21 to Feb. 27:

Aiken Elementary School. Aiken High School. Aiken Scholars Academy. Chukker Creek Elementary School. District Office. Hammond Hill Elementary School. Jackson Middle School. Jefferson Elementary School. Leavelle McCampbell Middle School. Midland Valley High School. Mossy Creek Elementary School. New Ellenton Middle STEAM Magnet School. North Aiken Elementary School. North Augusta High School. North Augusta Middle School. Ridge Spring-Monetta Elementary School. Ridge Spring-Monetta High School. Ridge Spring-Monetta Middle School. Silver Bluff High School. South Aiken High School. Warrenville Elementary School.

Quarantines

The school district reported 422 quarantines, the lowest count since the last week of October.

Quarantines due to non-school exposures outnumbered school exposures, according to the district. A total of 273 students and employees were quarantined due to virus exposures outside of school or work, compared to 149 quarantines from school/work exposures.

More than half of the quarantines are at the elementary school level, with 207 students and 33 employees quarantined.

No middle school students were quarantined due to school exposure, according to the district. All 65 quarantined middle-schoolers were exposed to the virus outside of school.

Under critical infrastructure, 51 symptom-free employees continued working after virus exposure from Feb. 21 to Feb. 27. Almost half work in elementary schools, and a majority of them are teachers or aides, according to the district.

The total student population in the Aiken County Public School District is 22,542, according to district data. About 16% of them are virtual students in the Aiken Innovate program. There are 3,425 employees in the district.

To view the district's weekly COVID-19 data reports, visit acpsd.net/Page/48564.