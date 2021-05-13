Aiken County superintendent: Masks still encouraged, not required

Students and employees in the Aiken County Public School District are still encouraged to wear face coverings to mitigate against the spread of COVID-19, said Superintendent King Laurence in a virtual news conference Thursday morning.

Students, faculty and staff in the Aiken County Public School District are no longer required to wear masks in school, as of Wednesday.

The change in rules came after Gov. Henry McMaster issued an executive order Tuesday evening stating that parents can opt their children out of wearing face coverings.

The move was met with some backlash from State Superintendent Molly Spearman, who said Wednesday that the order caused "chaos" in schools statewide. Spearman said she had not been consulted by McMaster on the decision.

Feedback from local families on the removal of the mask requirement has been overwhelmingly positive so far, Laurence said.

"People are very appreciative of our giving them that option," Laurence said. "I have seen a few where folks are concerned about it, and I certainly understand that, because I agree with DHEC and CDC ... I believe that masks are one of those mitigation measures that are layered on top of each other. That the more of them that you use with fidelity, the more protected that everybody is."

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control released an opt-out form after Gov. McMaster's executive order, allowing parents to grant their children permission to go mask-free at school.

However, in the top section of the opt-out form, DHEC states, "Failure to wear a face covering may subject a student to an increased risk of contracting COVID-19 and spreading COVID-19 to others."

The Aiken County Public School District will not require any paperwork for maskless students.

Laurence said an opt-out form would be an unnecessary burden for schools and teachers.

"I didn't want our teachers to have to worry about checking for some kind of government mask pass or anything like that," Laurence said. "I wanted them to know that what they're doing in their classroom every day is what's important. The governor has determined that parents ought to be able to opt out of that (masks), why make it more burdensome than it needs to be?"

Despite the district's decision to go mask-optional, Laurence recommends continuing to wear masks, wash hands frequently and stay home when feeling sick.

"I strongly encourage everyone — students, parents, our faculty and staff members — I encourage everyone to wear their masks ... I also am going to follow the governor's executive order. I think we're able to do that in a safe way and maintain the rest of those mitigation measures, and I think that was the right call to make," Laurence said.