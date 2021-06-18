Aiken County superintendent encourages students to get vaccinated

Aiken County Superintendent King Laurence announced this week that there have been talks of setting up vaccine clinics over the summer to help vaccinate students before going back to school.
“I think that everyone who is eligible to be vaccinated should be vaccinated, and we’re gong to try help facilitate that,” Laurence said during a Zoom call with local media Thursday morning.
Laurence said the school district is encouraging students to get vaccinated and to wear masks if someone is not vaccinated. Currently, the school board is discussing how it can provide vaccine clinics later in the summer leading into the school year and give an opportunity to anyone aged 12 and older.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, children aged 12 and older are eligible for the Pfizer vaccine. As of Friday, there have been 2,162 Aiken County vaccine recipients between the those aged 12-19, according to DHEC.
Local pharmacies like CVS and Walgreens are offering the vaccine along with the Aiken County Health Department. There is also a vaccine locator on DHEC’s website to make it easier to get an appointment in your area.
In a special meeting Tuesday, the Aiken County Board of Education approved the 2021-22 Return to In-Person Instruction and Continuity of Services Plan. The board will continue to update the plan as CDC rules change and will revisit the plan every six months.
The last school board meeting before classes start – to make any changes to the plan – is Aug. 10. The first day of classes is Aug. 16.
Laurence mentioned when the vaccine becomes available to children under the age of 12, the district will also encourage them to get vaccinated.
Laurence said with students being vaccinated, it limits the amount of students who would need to quarantine if someone were to become positive.
“I think (the vaccine is) going to be beneficial for everyone,” Laurence said.