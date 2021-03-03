Aiken County schools will host vaccine clinics for all district employees in March

All employees with the Aiken County Public School District will have six opportunities to receive a COVID-19 vaccine during the month of March.

The district has partnered with Rural Health Services to offer all district employees who wish to receive the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine the opportunity to do so at various locations throughout the district, with registration opening next week.

Online registration opens Mondaythe same day South Carolina will move to phase 1b of vaccine distribution, which includes teachers.

Phase 1b includes all residents ages 55 or older, residents ages 16-64 with underlying health conditions and frontline workers with increased occupational risk including, but not limited to, school staff and daycare workers, manufacturing workers, grocery store workers and law enforcement officers.

Individuals who work in settings where people are living and working in close contact, including workers and residents in homeless shelters, state and local correctional facility staff with direct inmate contact and residents and workers in group homes are also included, as well as health care workers who didn't get the vaccine in phase 1a.

The school district's clinics will be held at the following schools on the following dates and times:

• Friday, March 12: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Midland Valley High School, 227 Mustang Drive, Graniteville

• Tuesday, March 16: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Silver Bluff High School, 64 Desoto Drive

• Friday, March 19: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Aiken High School, 449 Rutland Drive

• Wednesday, March 24: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at North Augusta High School, 2000 Knobcone Ave., North Augusta

• Friday, March 26: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Wagener-Salley High School, 272 Main St., Wagener

• Tuesday, March 30: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Ridge Spring-Monetta High School, 1071 Trojan Road, Monetta

“The health, safety, and security of our employees and students is our top priority; and we are thrilled to be able to offer all ACPSD employees an opportunity to receive a first dose of the Moderna vaccine during the month of March through a partnership with Rural Health Services,” Aiken County Public Schools Superintendent King Laurence said in a statement. “We appreciate Rural Health’s generous commitment of resources and staff to ensure that every Aiken County Public Schools employee who wishes to take the vaccine will have the ability to receive it.”

The Moderna vaccine is a two-dose vaccine. Thus, the vaccination plan for March will be repeated in April, beginning approximately 30 days after the initial vaccination date .

“Rural Health Services is excited to team up with Aiken County Public Schools to vaccinate their faculty and staff,” Rural Health Services CEO Carolyn Emanuel-McClain said in a statement.

Beginning Monday, the school district will activate and post a survey link on the district's website which will include each vaccination location, dates and time slots. Employees will be asked to select an hour time slot to receive the first vaccine dose. Employees will also receive the survey link via email.

“We encourage all employees to take advantage of this tremendous opportunity during the month of March to receive the initial dose of the Moderna vaccine,” Laurence said. “District-wide vaccination of our teachers and staff members will also help to ensure we are able to remain in five-day instruction for the remainder of the 2020-21 school year, which is critical to the academic success of our students.”