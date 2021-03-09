Aiken County schools to receive new standalone air filters

Aiken County Public School District schools will receive new standalone HEPA air filters after a unanimous vote from the school board Tuesday night.

These filters will be added to the units that are already in schools and will cost around $750,000. The money will be taken from the $28.2 million allocated from the federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund.

These filters are compliant with guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for improving air quality in schools.

“Our ventilation unit turns the air over eight times an hour," said Corey Murphy, the district's chief officer of operations and student services. "The HEPA unit will turn the air over one time an hour, but that will get us to 99% (efficacy) within an hour, as opposed to it would take five hours and 30 minutes to get it to that level without the standalone unit."

Murphy said there would be about 1,600 HEPA units purchased, which is about one for every certified instructor in the district, plus some for secondary classrooms. Murphy also said there are plans to train the teachers to replace the filters themselves.

King Laurence, district superintendent, gave a brief update, as the district is two days into the second week of having students back in the classroom five days a week.

"By all accounts, that’s been a very successful experience," Laurence said.

The superintendent said he looked at the COVID-19 numbers from last week in the district and was pleased with them.

"We had 16 student cases and (seven) employee cases," Laurence said. "We felt really good about that. This week, just looking at unofficial numbers from yesterday and today, they’re still staying reasonably low so again by all accounts, this has been a successful transition and we’re going to hope for the best and continue through the next six weeks or so and finish the school year very strong."

Laurence also thanked everyone for the confidence they've placed in him, as well as all district employees who are "working so hard to make all of our efforts successful."

To view a livestream of the meeting, visit acpsd.net.