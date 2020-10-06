You are the owner of this article.
Aiken County schools to move into four-day, then five-day instruction

All Aiken County Public Schools will move into four-day instruction this month, instead of the two-day hybrid model currently in place.

Elementary schools will move into four-day instruction on Oct. 12, and middle and high schools will do the same on Oct. 26.

All will transition to five-day instruction on Nov. 4.

The Aiken County Board of Education passed this motion 7-2, with Cameron Nuessle and Patrice Rhinehart-Jackson opposing.

This means schools will operate at a roughly two-thirds capacity, with many students still enrolled in the all-virtual Aiken Innovate.

Chairman Keith Liner made the motion to start four-day face-to-face instruction in elementary schools on Oct. 12, and middle and high schools on Oct. 26, with a transition to five-day instruction on Nov. 4.

The Back-to-School Advisory Committee, a panel comprised of educators, health professionals and parents, voted 9-3 Monday to continue in the hybrid model, not move to five-day instruction. Committee chair Bert Postell delivered this recommendation to the school board.

Superintendent King Laurence said if students return to four-day or five-day instruction, they will be unable to maintain 6-foot social distance at all times, meaning students will have to wear their face masks all day.

Originally, before the school year began, the school district had planned a possible Sept. 21 return to five-day instruction at the elementary school and special education levels.

Then, in a special called meeting on Sept. 11, the school board voted to delay the return after the Back-to-School Advisory Committee recommended pushing it back.

The advisory committee recommended a Nov. 2 return, which is the beginning of the second nine-week period of the fall semester. The school board voted instead to consider a mid-October reopening, with several members noting that they would continue listening to the committee’s concerns.

This story will be updated. Check back with the Aiken Standard for more.

