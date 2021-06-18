Aiken County schools superintendent encourages students to get vaccinated

Aiken County Superintendent King Laurence announced this week there has been discussion of setting up vaccine clinics over the summer to help vaccinate students before going back to school.
“I think that everyone who is eligible to be vaccinated should be vaccinated, and we’re gong to try help facilitate that,” Laurence said during a Zoom call with local media Thursday morning.
Laurence said the school district is encouraging students to get vaccinated and to wear masks if someone is not vaccinated. Currently, the school board is discussing how it can provide vaccine clinics later in the summer leading into the school year and give an opportunity to anyone 12 and older.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, children 12 and older are able to get the Pfizer vaccine. As of Friday there have been 2,162 Aiken County vaccine recipients between the ages 12-19, according to S.C. DHEC.
Local pharmacies like CVS and Walgreens are offering the vaccine along with Aiken County DHEC. There is also a vaccine locator on S.C. DHEC’s website to make it easier to get an appointment in your area.
In a special meeting Tuesday, the Aiken County Board of Education approved the 2021-22 Return to In-Person Instruction and Continuity of Services Plan. The board will continue to update the plan as CDC rules change and revisit the plan every six months.
The last school board meeting before classes start to make any changes to the plan is Aug. 10. The first day of classes is Aug. 16.
Laurence mentioned when the vaccine becomes available to children under the age of 12, the district will also encourage them to get vaccinated.
Laurence said with students being vaccinated, it limits the amount of students who would need to quarantine if someone were to become positive.
“I think that’s (the vaccine) going to be beneficial for everyone,” Laurence said.