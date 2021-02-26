Aiken County schools start 5-day schedule Monday. Here’s what you need to know.

When Aiken County public schools return to a traditional five-day schedule Monday, Superintendent King Laurence said the goal is to stay that way until June.

Students at all school levels will begin attending school Monday through Friday in full capacity classrooms. Schools have been operating under hybrid models, which combine in-person classes and remote learning, for most of the school year.

Laurence gained authority in December to move individual schools to five-day, hybrid or virtual models, depending on COVID-19 conditions.

At Tuesday's Aiken County Board of Education meeting, Laurence reminded the board that full-capacity classrooms will be unable to keep students 6 feet apart.

"If we go to school five days a week, we're not going to be able to maintain the 6 feet ... I think that's important to note because that is an issue, and that is something that our teachers bring up regularly and the parents bring up regularly," Laurence said Tuesday.

COVID-19 precautions schools have been using this year, such as face coverings and desk barriers, will remain.

Laurence said while desk barriers are "not ideal," they allow masked students to sit 3 feet apart, instead of 6, without being considered "close contacts" under Department of Health and Environmental Control guidelines.

Extra sanitation measures will likewise continue, though school board member Patrice Rhinehart Jackson voiced concern that custodial staff may be overwhelmed under the five-day schedule.

Custodians had been using Fridays, when no students attended due to the hybrid model, to catch up on any tasks from the rest of the week. This will be more difficult now that Fridays will be a school day once again, Laurence said.

"Catching up is going to be a little bit more difficult, but our primary focus has to remain on change. The cleaning and disinfecting with the purpose of disease prevention, that's going to continue to be our priority," Laurence said.

Laurence said the district will look at hiring more support for custodial staff if needed.

Bus transportation is another concern Laurence addressed. Because buses are required to seat students at no more than 67% capacity, double routing may be necessary to bring all students to school.

Laurence said if students are arriving late from the school buses, the district will look at school start times and other adjustments to fix the problem.

If conditions get worse

Middle and high school classrooms are moving from half capacity to full capacity. Laurence said people can anticipate that more students will be quarantined than before due to COVID-19 exposure.

When schools moved to full-capacity in the fall, a spike in quarantines followed.

Being careful and paying close attention to detail will be necessary to trace any potential contacts to a positive coronavirus case, Laurence said.

The thresholds Laurence will use to move schools to hybrid or virtual going forward are as follows:

• If 3% or more students at a school are coronavirus-positive, Laurence would move that school to the next most restrictive model. A five-day school would go to hybrid, and a hybrid school would go to virtual.

• If 25% or more of a school's staff members are quarantined due to COVID-19 exposure, Laurence said that school would move to remote instruction for at least a week.

Laurence asked parents to keep their children home if they have any symptoms of the virus, as well for the community continue to wear masks correctly, wash hands and maintain physical distance as much as possible.

"I think if we all pull together, we follow these procedures and strategies not only in the schools, but in the communities and our homes, I think we're going to have a successful 13 and a half weeks of school coming up," Laurence said.