Aiken County schools remote next week; lunch orders available online

Students who attend face-to-face classes in the Aiken County Public School District will be learning remotely next week, with Thursday and Friday off for Thanksgiving.

Members of the Aiken County Board of Education approved Monday, Nov. 23, through Wednesday, Nov. 25, as remote instruction days at their Nov. 17 meeting.

After Thanksgiving break, elementary school students will attend classes on Monday through Thursday at full capacity for the rest of the fall semester. Middle-schoolers and high-schoolers will return from the Thanksgiving break under the hybrid model, with red and blue cohorts attending school in person on separate days, either on Monday-Tuesday or Wednesday-Thursday.

"Prior to approving a return to remote and hybrid in-person instruction Tuesday, board members received information on higher positive COVID-19 cases among both students and employees, a significant rise in student and staff quarantine numbers – a total of 1,267 for the week of Nov. 8 through Nov. 14 – as well as increased difficulties in securing adequate numbers of substitute teachers," reads a district statement.

School meals

Noon on Friday, Nov. 20, is the deadline to order grab-and-go school meals for the remote learning week, according to the food services page on the school district's website.

Meal pickup will be on Monday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Families will pick up all three days' worth of school meals from their children's schools.

To access the meal ordering form, visit the food services page at acpsd.net/Page/36644.

The school meals ordering form will change again after Thanksgiving weekend as elementary students attend four-day and middle/high students attend hybrid school.

"This page will be updated on Tuesday, Nov. 24, to allow for lunch orders, for the various education structures, from Monday, Nov. 30 –Christmas Break," reads the food services page.

For more information, visit acspd.net.