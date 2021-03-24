Aiken County schools plan to combat COVID-related learning loss; data shows failing grades, reading struggles among thousands of students

The Aiken County Public School District is planning a summer program that will last three summers to combat COVID-related learning loss, with data showing failing grades and reading struggles among thousands of students.

Millions of dollars from the school district's federal COVID-19 emergency relief funds will be devoted to programs meant help students catch up after a turbulent year.

At Tuesday night's meeting, the Aiken County Board of Education approved most of a proposed spending plan that allocates more than $9.8 million for summer academic recovery programs in 2021, 2022 and 2023. So far, 3,352 students have been invited to summer school – and that's just elementary students.

Falling behind

Dr. Kate Olin, director of accountability and assessment for the school district, presented data on academic achievement gaps at Tuesday's school board meeting, showing course failure rates and different skill areas students are struggling with.

The learning loss problem areas are spread across all grade levels, according to the data.

Olin said the numbers reflect what schools have been experiencing nationwide.

"The pandemic has had – I don't want to say crushing, but a significant impact on learning … It's very difficult to teach kids to read online and when they're not in school. We're no different than anyone else, but it's still very troubling, and we want our kids to grow," Olin said.

About two-thirds of kindergarten and first grade students in Aiken County are at "some risk" or "high risk" for reading difficulties, said Olin. The number of kindergarten and first grade students considered "high risk" in reading and math skills increased from fall to winter in 2020.

In the first semester this year, about one in six students were failing sixth grade math. Nearly one in five seventh graders were failing English language arts. Eighth graders have struggled with the Pythagorean Theorem, the laws of exponents and, in ELA, determining the figurative and connotative meanings of words and phrases.

"Then we get to high school," Olin said during her presentation. "You'll see here an exponential jump in course failures. Over a third in ELA and math, and almost a third in science and social studies. I think it's really important that we understand here, too, that it's not necessarily that students just aren't mastering the content. In some cases, this is students not turning in work that has resulted in failure, too."

Over a third of ninth graders were failing math, ELA or both, according to the data. In eleventh grade, 25.4% of students failed math.

High school seniors have had lower numbers of class failures compared to other students in middle and high school. In the first semester of this year, 11.1% of twelfth graders were failing math, and fewer than 10% were failing ELA, science and/or social studies.

Olin noted that students in the all-virtual Aiken Innovate program had more course failures than those who attended face-to-face classes.

"Again, some of the case is some students just aren't turning in work, and some is definitely a lack of mastering the content," Olin said.

Catching up

Preparations for summer school were already underway before the Tuesday night meeting.

In February, the school board approved a raise for summer school teachers from $30/hour to $37/hour in order to attract more teachers to the job. The board also voted in January to allow middle school students to take up to three subjects in the summer, potentially saving students failing all four core subjects from getting held back.

Breakfast and lunch will be free for students in the summer academic recovery programs, using funds from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Summer school isn't the only program offered to students who need academic help. Chief Officer of Instruction Jeanie Glover said the district recently started after-school and Saturday school programs, which offer tutoring for students. Currently, 1,672 students are being served in those programs.

The approved spending plan for the federal relief funds includes over $9.8 million for summer programs, $1,125,000 for after school and Saturday school programs, $4 million to staff each elementary school with an early interventionist, as well as other allocations.

Board chairman Dr. John Bradley said early intervention is the most important part of the spending plan.

"Kindergarten kids, first- and second-grade kids, we've already seen tonight what trouble we're in there," Bradley said. "And it's not just COVID with them. I mean, every year, we have massive numbers of children who are going into kindergarten who don't even know how to sit still, and we're going to try to teach them to read? Come on."

To view a livestreamed video of the school board meeting, visit acpsd.net.