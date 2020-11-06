Aiken County schools chief talks future of virtual learning

A demand for virtual learning may remain after the COVID-19 pandemic is over, said King Laurence, superintendent of the Aiken County Public School District.

The superintendent delivered a presentation – titled "Brick and Mortar or Virtual – We're Building for Today and Tomorrow" – on school upgrades, the penny sales tax, and the future of virtual learning at the Aiken Chamber of Commerce's November First Friday breakfast.

In March, Laurence said, the school district had been unprepared for the switch to virtual learning due to the coronavirus pandemic. Just 300 students were enrolled in any virtual classes before brick-and-mortar school closures.

About 29% of students district-wide have attended full-time virtual classes in the Aiken Innovate program during the fall semester, according to school district data.

Laurence predicts local interest in virtual learning may remain beyond the pandemic.

"I don't think we'll have 6,000 students in virtual learning, but I think that demand is going to be there. And we have to be prepared for that," Laurence said.

To meet that demand, Laurence said the district will need to prepare by building infrastructure and helping expand internet access for rural families.

Difficulties with internet access are something Laurence has experienced where he lives, about halfway between Aiken and Wagener.

"I have a little trouble with connectivity. Many of our students have that same issue," Laurence said. "We have to make sure that, as we go forward, we're providing for that. It's not enough for us to say, we've got teachers who are trained, we've got people who are ready to do these things. We still have to have the infrastructure for them."

Laurence called on the Aiken County community to work together in preparing for the future in virtual learning.

"I'm proud to be a citizen of Aiken. I've been here over 30 years," Laurence said. "I love this community, and I know that whatever the challenge is, we would step up to it. This is one that we have to prioritize."