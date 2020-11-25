Aiken County school district rolls out high school devices, still waiting on elementary devices

The Aiken County Public School District has started rolling out electronic devices for high schoolers, but is still waiting on devices for elementary schools, said district officials at the Nov. 17 school board meeting.

Mike Rosier, communications director for the school district, said devices have been distributed at Ridge Spring-Monetta High, Wagener-Salley High and Silver Bluff High.

Device distribution for Aiken High and South Aiken high is planned for the week of Dec. 1 to Dec. 4, and Midland Valley High and North Augusta High will receive devices during the week of Dec. 7 to Dec. 11, Rosier said.

At the Nov. 17 meeting, the board voted to move elementary schools to a four-day school week after Thanksgiving Break, and middle/high schools to the hybrid schedule used at the beginning of the school year. Middle and high school students will attend school two days at a time in separate cohorts for the rest of the semester until Christmas break.

Jeanie Glover, chief officer of instruction, said the district plans to distribute devices for middle school students by Christmas. Middle school devices will include old ones from high schools and some new ones.

"The high schools will have the newest devices. Those high school devices and some new devices will shift down to the middle schools, and then those devices will shift down to the elementary schools," Glover said.

The school board voted to approve new funding from the CARES Act, which district officials said will be used to purchase 3,988 more computers.

"The challenge has been getting in the devices. Everyone around the world was asking for devices at the same time we were, so our devices have come in for our high schools, and those high school devices will shift down to the middle schools, and this money will allow us to shift devices down to the elementary grades down to grade K," Glover said.

The school district does not simply hand out new devices straight from the box. Dr. Corey Murphy, chief officer of operations and student services, said the district is reimaging and sanitizing the devices before distributing them.

The plan is for each student to have a device, Glover said.

Construction updates

Construction at Millbrook Elementary is underway, said Murphy on Nov. 17.

The new media center at the school is complete, and the second floor's steel framing is complete, as well.

Although the project is slightly behind schedule due to weather, the district will look for opportunities to make that time up over the next few months, Murphy said.

The project is within its $9.6 million budget, Murphy said.

At Belvedere Elementary, construction is on schedule and within its $10.7 million budget.

Progress has been made on the school's parking lot, plumbing and other areas, Murphy said.

The athletic facility and dining area are both ready to go at Midland Valley High School.

Murphy said the project's contractor is finishing punch list work for certificates of substantial completion.

The school now has certificates of occupancy for its additions.

Construction at MVHS is ahead of schedule and within its 18.2 million budget, Murphy said.

North Augusta High School received its final inspection from the state Office of School Facilities, Murphy said.

Additions and renovations at the school, including a parking lot and an arena-style gym, have only finishing touches left to do as of Nov. 17.

Murphy said the newly complete weight room, already prepared with equipment, is "extremely impressive."

Work at NAHS is on time and within its $16.3 million budget, Murphy said.

Construction at Ridge Spring-Monetta Elementary School is ahead of schedule and within its $20 million budget, Murphy said.

Murphy said structure work on the building is complete, along with most of the exterior veneer including roofing.

Vice-chair election

Dr. John Bradley was elected board vice-chairman after a three-round vote among the board members.

Vice-chairman Dwight Smith assumed the role of chairman on Nov. 17 after former chairman Keith Liner lost his bid for reelection to Patricia Hanks.

The runners-up for vice chairman were Jason Crane, who lost by one vote in the final round, and Cameron Nuessle, who received two votes in the first round. Crane was absent from the meeting.

Smith and Bradley will continue in their new roles at the next meeting on Dec. 8, when board members will vote again to select a new chair and vice-chair.

Other business

Board members whose seats went up for election this year were sworn in at the meeting.

Hanks, a challenger candidate who won the District 4 seat representing the North Augusta area, was sworn in along with incumbents Nuessle, Bradley and Sandra Shealey.

All board members may now communicate directly with the board attorney. The board voted to change a policy that previously required all communications with the attorney to be made through the board chair or superintendent.

The board also ratified expulsions and approved personnel appointments, out-of-district transfer requests, requests for home instruction and an annual application for at-home instruction.

Six students from Hankinson Boxing Gym received certificates of achievement for reaching the 2020 USA Boxing National Championships.

"Aiken County's own Hankinson Boxing Gym was established in 2015 by James and Brittany Hankinson as a way to help not only their own children, but other local young people to expand their boxing skills and help them build life skills. Inside and outside of the gym, they believe in a motto of gloves up, guns down to encourage to youth to stay engaged in a positive, life-building activity," Rosier said.