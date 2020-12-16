Aiken County school district reports 83 coronavirus cases, 755 quarantines

Both COVID-19 cases and quarantines are on the rise in the Aiken County Public School District.

Including temporary staff and volunteers, the district reported 83 cases and 755 quarantines among students and employees from Dec. 6 to Dec. 12.

The rising number of cases is in line with trends statewide. The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control reported its highest number of cases within a week at the state's public, private and charter schools Tuesday.

Virus cases

The Aiken County school district has cumulatively reported 462 positive cases since the beginning of the school year, according to the district's report.

In total last week, 44 students (including five virtual students), 36 employees and three temporary staff or volunteers reported COVID-19 cases.

No hospitalizations were reported, according to the school district.

Two schools reported five or more cases among face-to-face students. Paul Knox Middle School reported seven cases, and Silver Bluff High reported five.

With seven cases, district employees who aren't employed by an individual school reported the highest number of employee cases.

The following locations reported COVID-19 cases during the Dec. 6 to Dec. 12 timeframe, according to the school district. All students attend classes face-to-face unless otherwise noted:

A.L. Corbett Middle (<5 students).

Aiken Elementary (<5 students, <5 employees).

Aiken High (<5 students, <5 employees, <5 temp staff/volunteers).

Belvedere Elementary (<5 students, <5 employees).

Byrd Elementary (<5 students).

Chukker Creek Elementary (<5 employees).

Clearwater Elementary (<5 students).

District (seven employees).

Graniteville Elementary (<5 employees).

Hammond Hill Elementary (<5 students, <5 employees).

Jackson Middle (<5 students, <5 employees).

Jefferson Elementary (<5 employees).

Kennedy Middle (<5 virtual students, <5 face-to-face students, <5 employees).

Langley-Bath-Clearwater Middle (<5 employees).

Midland Valley High (<5 students).

Millbrook Elementary (<5 employees).

Mossy Creek Elementary (<5 employees).

New Ellenton STEAM Middle (<5 students).

North Augusta Elementary (<5 students).

North Augusta High (<5 virtual students, <5 face-to-face students, <5 employees).

North Augusta Middle (<5 students).

Paul Knox Middle (seven students, <5 temp staff/volunteers).

Redcliffe Elementary (<5 students).

Ridge Spring Monetta High (<5 employees).

Ridge Spring Monetta Middle (<5 virtual students).

Schofield Middle (<5 virtual students, <5 face-to-face students, <5 employees).

Silver Bluff High (five students, <5 employees).

South Aiken High (<5 students, <5 temp staff/volunteers).

Wagener-Salley High (<5 students).

Warrenville Elementary (<5 employees).

Unlike school virus information from the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control, the district’s reports include students and employees who may not have entered a school at all while contagious with COVID-19.

The school district conducts contact tracing for any cases where a student or employee was on campus while contagious. Close contacts who were within 6 feet of a contagious person for 15 minutes or longer are notified individually, and their names are reported to S.C. DHEC, according to the school district.

Quarantines

The number of quarantines in the Aiken County school district rose from the previous couple of weeks.

A total of 701 students, 49 employees and five temporary staff or volunteers were quarantined last week due to possible virus exposure.

A total of 54% of the quarantines were due to school or workplace exposure, according to the school district. However, more employees reported exposure outside of work than at work.

Including outside-of-school virus exposures, elementary students and employees had the most quarantines with 45% of the total.

The high school level had the highest number of in-school virus exposures.

A total of 162 employees worked under critical infrastructure last week, having been exposed to the virus but experiencing no symptoms.

Most of these employees are teachers and aides, but 54 of them perform other roles throughout the school district.

The total student population is 16,165 face-to-face students and 6,160 virtual students, according to the school district. There are 3,397 employees.

To view the school district's weekly COVID-19 reports, visit acpsd.net/Page/48564.