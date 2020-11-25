Aiken County school district reports 53 COVID-19 cases, 827 quarantined

A total of 36 students and 17 employees reported COVID-19 cases in the Aiken County Public School District last week.

Three of the students are all-virtual students, according to the district's weekly data report.

One hospitalization from Oakwood Windsor Elementary School was reported related to COVID-19 last week.

Between Nov. 15 and Nov. 21, a total of 827 students and employees were quarantined due to possible exposure to COVID-19, according to the report.

Of the 827 quarantines, about 94% are students.

There are 16,158 students and 3,326 employees in the school district, according to the report.

Here are the schools that reported COVID-19 cases last week. All students are face-to-face unless otherwise noted:

A.L. Corbett Middle School (<5 employees).

Aiken High School (<5 students, <5 employees).

Aiken Intermediate School (<5 students).

Aiken Scholars Academy (<5 students).

Belvedere Elementary School (<5 employees).

Byrd Elementary School (<5 students).

Center for Innovative Learning (<5 employees).

Clearwater Elementary School (<5 virtual students, <5 face-to-face students, <5 employees).

Cyril A. Busbee Elementary School (<5 employees).

District Office (<5 employees).

Hammond Hill Elementary School (<5 employees).

Head Start (<5 employees).

J.D. Lever Elementary School (<5 employees).

Jackson Middle School (<5 students).

Langley-Bath-Clearwater Middle School (<5 students).

Leavelle McCampbell Middle School (<5 students, <5 employees).

Midland Valley High School (<5 students).

Mossy Creek Elementary School (<5 virtual students).

New Ellenton STEAM Middle School (<5 virtual students).

North Augusta High School (<5 students, <5 employees).

Oakwood Windsor Elementary School (<5 students).

Paul Knox Middle School (<5 students).

Redcliffe Elementary School (<5 students, <5 employees).

Ridge Spring-Monetta Elementary School (<5 students).

Ridge Spring-Monetta High School (<5 virtual students).

Silver Bluff High School (<5 employees).

South Aiken High School (<5 students).

Wagener Salley High School (<5 students).

The school district conducts contact tracing for any cases where a student or employee was on campus while contagious with the virus, according to the report.

Close contacts who were within 6 feet of a contagious person for 15 minutes or longer are notified individually, and their names are reported to S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control, according to the report.

To see past COVID-19 reports from the school district, visit acpsd.net/Page/48564.