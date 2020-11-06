Aiken County school district reports 20 virus cases, 323 quarantined

Ten students and 10 employees reported COVID-19 cases in the Aiken County Public School District last week, according to the district's weekly report.

From Oct. 25 to Oct. 31, 301 students and 22 employees were quarantined due to possible exposure to the coronavirus, the district reports.

None of these cases have resulted in hospitalization, according to the report.

One of the students who reported cases attends classes virtually, and the rest attend face-to-face classes, according to the report. The face-to-face students attend the following schools:

Aiken High

Midland Valley High

North Augusta High

Oakwood Windsor Elementary

Schofield Middle

Warrenville Elementary

Two of the nine face-to-face students had already been under quarantine, so they did not attend school while contagious, according to the report.

The 10 employees who reported COVID-19 cases are from the following:

Belvedere Elementary

Byrd Elementary

Chukker Creek Elementary

Langley-Bath-Clearwater Middle

Ridge Spring-Monetta Elementary

Silver Bluff High

South Aiken High

Cumulatively, the school district has reported 144 COVID-19 cases, according to the report.

The total student population in the school district is 22,601 – about 71% of whom attend face-to-face classes, according to district data. There are 3,326 employees in the district.

The school district investigates each case to determine whether a student or employee was on campus while contagious with the virus, according to the report.

If someone was on campus while contagious, the school district ”(conducts) interviews to determine if they were in close contact, defined by the CDC as being within 6 feet for 15 minutes or longer, with anyone else (staff or student). Any close contacts were notified individually, and the contacts’ names were also reported to DHEC,” according to the report.

The school district also sends a notification if no close contacts were identified.

“For student cases, if no close contacts were identified, a general notification was sent to the respective cohort, blue or red, if indicated regarding the potential exposure to a positive case and requesting parents/students to remain conscientious about self-monitoring and encouraging continued safety practices (stay home when sick, social distancing, mandatory masking, etcetera),” according to the report.

To view all weekly COVID-19 reports from the school district, visit acpsd.net/Page/48564.