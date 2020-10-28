Aiken County school district reports 15 new COVID-19 cases, 162 quarantined

The Aiken County Public School District reported 15 new COVID-19 cases in its weekly report, bringing the cumulative school year total to 124 cases.

From Oct. 18 to Oct. 24, seven students and eight employees reported positive coronavirus cases. One of the students attends classes virtually.

No coronavirus-related hospitalizations were reported during this period, according to the school district.

The district reports that 143 students and 19 employees were quarantined due to possible exposure to the virus during this reporting period.

The six face-to-face students with COVID-19 cases attend Chukker Creek Elementary, Greendale Elementary, Leavelle McCampbell Middle and Midland Valley High. The one all-virtual student's school is Paul Knox Middle.

Across six schools, the eight district employees are from Aiken High, Belvedere Elementary, J.D. Lever Elementary, Kennedy Middle, Millbrook Elementary and North Augusta Middle.

The total student population in the Aiken County Public School District is 22,601, and the total number of employees is 3,326, according to the report.

Unlike the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control, the school district includes in its reports people who may not have entered a school at all during their infectious period.

The school district investigates each case to determine whether a student or employee was on campus while contagious with the virus, according to the report.

If someone was on campus while contagious, the school district "[conducts] interviews to determine if they were in close contact, defined by the CDC as being within 6 feet for 15 minutes or longer, with anyone else (staff or student). Any close contacts were notified individually, and the contacts’ names were also reported to DHEC,” according to the report.

The school district also sends a notification if not close contacts were identified.

“For student cases, if no close contacts were identified, a general notification was sent to the respective cohort, blue or red, if indicated regarding the potential exposure to a positive case and requesting parents/students to remain conscientious about self-monitoring and encouraging continued safety practices (stay home when sick, social distancing, mandatory masking, etcetera),” according to the report.

To view past COVID-19 reports from the school district, visit acpsd.net/Page/48564.