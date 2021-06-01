Aiken County School District offers 'Here Comes the Bus' mobile app

The Aiken County Public Schools’ Transportation Department has launched a new mobile application that will increase the amount of information available to parents whose students utilize school district transportation while also providing safety and convenience.
The “Here Comes the Bus” (HCTB) mobile app is currently available for download on any smartphone via the Apple Store or the Google Play Store.
“We are so excited to announce the launch of this new mobile app in our school district because it will allow us to leverage our GPS technology to give our families and students information that will help keep them safe and limit inconveniences before and after the school day,” said ACPSD Director of Transportation Sharon Harris. “Families will be able to utilize this app to know where their student’s bus is at all times during the school day.”
Parents and guardians will need the school district’s HCTB-specific code of “29333” as well as their child’s unique State Student ID number to utilize the app.
Parents and guardians may access their child’s State Student ID number via the Parent Portal under the Transportation Tab. Parents and guardians who do not have access to the Parent Portal should contact their home school to request that information.
Using the app will allow students to remain in their homes for longer periods of time until their school bus is closer to their stop. This will alleviate long waits by students at school bus stops and limit the amount of time students are exposed to rain or inclement weather.
“Keeping our students safe is our top priority, and the app will allow students to remain in their homes until their bus is nearby,” added Harris. “This is a real game-changer for our families.”
The new app will provide the same benefits during the afternoon commute as well, allowing parents, guardians, and other caregivers to have a heads up on when their child’s bus will actually be arriving, eliminating longer wait times in the event a student’s bus has been delayed.
The school district’s Communications Department has recorded a tutorial video that will help parents, guardians, and caregivers to download the app on their smartphone and add the necessary information to begin to utilize it. The video is available on the school district’s channel on YouTube, and a link to the video will be provided on all District social media platforms.
Parents and guardians who have HCTB-related questions or concerns should email them to whereisthebus@acpsd.net, or contact the ACPSD Transportation Office at 803-593-7201.