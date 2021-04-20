Aiken County school district 'not advocating' for property tax increase

Property owners within the Aiken County Public School District may not face a tax increase this year, with district officials and board members clarifying Tuesday that the tax increase is not their go-to option.
A property tax increase is listed as one of three options to raise money available in the district's 2021-2022 budget, alongside cutting expenditures and using fund balance for one-time purchases, according to a presentation at the April 20 Aiken County Board of Education meeting.
Due to lower enrollment amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the school district will receive significantly less money from the state, officials said at the budget workshop last week. Chief officer of finance Tray Traxler said this means there is less "wiggle room" on the budget.
On Tuesday, Traxler said he included the property tax increase as an option for raising revenue for transparency, but that the school district has not increased property taxes since the 2013-2014 school year.
"That's an option that we're not advocating for, but it is an option that we've listed," Traxler said.
School board member Jason Crane said he is not personally interested in a tax increase as an option. He said "quite a few" of his constituents reached out to him about the subject.
"I think a lot of folks thought that (the tax increase) was our immediate go-to, and I don't think it is," Crane said. "… Speaking as a taxpayer and a citizen, we've all been hit by COVID somehow."
Chairman Dr. John Bradley said Traxler seemed apologetic and reluctant to mention the property tax increase at the budget workshop meeting last week.
Board members approved their first reading of the 2021-2022 budget. They will approve the budget in a final reading on May 25.
Other business
Three board members – Vice Chairman Dwight Smith, Patrice Rhinehart-Jackson and Brian Silas – were absent from the meeting due to health and family reasons, Bradley said.
The meeting's 18 consent items, which are voted on all at once as a group, were approved 5-1 by the school board. These items included a wide range of grants, donations, educational programs and proposed uses of monies, along with design development drawings and budget for the future Highland Springs Elementary and Middle School.
Smoothie machines for multiple high schools, a professional development program at J.D. Lever Elementary, a curriculum program that will prepare students at Kennedy Middle School to take Advanced Placement courses, a school violence prevention program grant and an anonymous donation to clear school lunch debt for Hammond Hill Elementary students are among the items approved by the board.
Highland Springs Elementary and Middle is projected to cost $39,759,750 for construction, with an overall budget of $50,985,915, according to district officials.
Board member Sandra Shealey was the sole vote against the consent items, due to the Highland Springs item.
Shealey, who represents the Wagener, Salley and Ridge Spring areas, said the Highland Springs project is "certainly needed" for the growing population in North Augusta.
"But I also know that there are needs in the Wagener-Salley area, in the Silver Bluff area, in the other areas in the district, and I just wanted to make it clear that I don't want us to forget about those needs, and want us to address those as quickly we can," Shealey said.
In September, members of the Wagener-Salley community called for a new high school building during a town hall meeting. Shealey told the town hall that a new school building was one of the first topics she mentioned when she joined the board three years ago.
The school board also approved creating a new curriculum technology specialist position, paid by federal COVID-19 relief funds.
To view a livestream of the school board meeting, visit acpsd.net.