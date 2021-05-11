Aiken County school district: Masks in school to be optional, pending opt-out form from DHEC

Superintendent King Laurence said masks will still be required in schools until the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control releases an opt-out form for parents and guardians.
Gov. Henry McMaster released an executive order Tuesday evening stating that parents can opt out of face coverings for their children in South Carolina schools. School board chairman Dr. John Bradley acknowledged the executive order at the Aiken County Board of Education meeting.
“We have known for months that our schools are some of the safest places when it comes to COVID-19,” McMaster said in a press release. “With every adult in our state having the opportunity to receive a vaccine, it goes against all logic to continue to force our children – especially our youngest children – to wear masks against their parents’ wishes. Whether a child wears a mask in school is a decision that should be left only to a student’s parents.”
District 5 board member Barry Moulton was absent from the meeting.
