Aiken County school district announces four Stars of Public Education winners

Four educators in the Aiken County Public School District received recognition for their hard work last week.
School district officials announced the winners of the Stars of Public Education awards during surprise visits to three different schools Friday, according to a district press release.
The winners this year are:
- Teacher of the Year: Misty McConnell of Redcliffe Elementary
- First Year Teacher of the Year: Carina McGee of Aiken High
- Principal of the Year: Dr. Jason Holt of Aiken High
- Assistant Principal of the Year: Lindsey Hager of North Augusta Elementary
Teacher of the Year
Misty McConnell of Redcliffe Elementary has been teaching for eight years, and she said that working with students is her favorite part of the job.
The Teacher of the Year Honor Court included McConnell, Rachel Creasy of Oakwood-Windsor Elementary, John Kucela of North Augusta High, Heather Logan of Paul Knox Middle and Nicole Stansell of Kennedy Middle, according to the press release.
First Year Teacher of the Year
Carina McGee is in her first year of teaching English at Aiken High School, but she has already made a strong impression.
According to the press release, Principal Dr. Jason Holt said he sensed immediately upon meeting McGee that she would be a great teacher and asset for the school.
“The students, by far, are the most important thing about teaching,” McGee said in the press release. “I like to say that I teach humans first and English second, and as much as it's a fun statement, it really is true. My students are the reason I went into this profession in the first place, and they're the reason I keep pushing through the stress and enjoy going to work each day.”
The First Year Teacher of the Year Honor Court included McGee, Natalie Hornsby of South Aiken High and Briante Perkins of Kennedy Middle, according to the press release.
Principal of the Year
Also from Aiken High, Dr. Jason Holt won the Principal of the Year title.
The recognition holds a special significance to Holt, who regards his principal colleagues highly, according to the press release.
"To be considered for something like this from among our Aiken County principals is something that is very special to me,” said Holt in the press release. “To be considered in this capacity as a principal of the year from among the folks I work with and collaborate with every day just means the world to me.”
The Principal of the Year Honor Court included Holt, Shunte Dugar of New Ellenton Middle STEAM Magnet and Patricia Wilson of North Augusta Elementary, according to the press release.
Assistant Principal of the Year
Lindsey Hager of North Augusta Elementary believes in the importance of building relationships with the community, according to the press release, and her hard work led to her recognition as Assistant Principal of the Year.
The school's principal, Patricia Wilson, said in the press release that Hager is someone everyone can talk to and represents an ideal assistant principal.
“I just have so much appreciation in my heart right now for our faculty and staff because even though I have an award, this is really an award for our entire school,” Hager said in the press release. “I couldn’t do my job without them. We all work together, we communicate well, and we are a family. When one of us wins, we all win. When one of us loses, we all lose.”
The Assistant Principal of the Year Honor Court included Hager, Jamie Byrne of Aiken Intermediate and Tami Shaffer of South Aiken High, according to the press release.