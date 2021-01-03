Aiken County School Board's 2021 goals include school upgrades and returning to five-day instruction

After a tumultuous year of navigating the COVID-19 pandemic in schools, members of the Aiken County Board of Education shared their goals for the school district in 2021.
Returning to five-day, face-to-face instruction, upgrading Wagener-Salley High School, recruiting more substitute teachers and improving distance learning are some of the items on the school board's list.
In verbatim below, here are the school board members' goals for the new year. District 3 board member Brian Silas declined to participate. District 9 board member Cameron Nuessle did not share his goals.
District 1: Sandra Shealey
One of my first goals for 2021 is to help ensure that Ridge Spring-Monetta has a smooth transition to their new facility in the Spring.
This past year has been challenging due to COVID. Of course, the health and safety of our students, teachers and staff is a priority. However, the education and emotional well-being of our students is also a priority. Another goal of mine is to have our students return to five-day, full time instruction as soon as possible.
Also, I want to expand the classes we offer. Specifically, expanding the CATE Program which currently offers classes in Welding and Cosmetology. Additionally, I would like to expand the AP classes that we offer. This will help to ensure that our students are college and career ready.
I am going to continue to advocate for a new school for Wagener-Salley High School. Hopefully, that will happen in the not too distant future.
District 2: Jason Crane
My goals for 2021 are to continue working to deliver education to our students during the pandemic primarily. Hopefully, the vaccines being delivered will help us in that regard. Outside of that primary focus, I want to continue to improve physical campus security across all schools, work to upgrade facilities still in need like Wagener-Salley High and continue improving District communication efforts such as upgrading our livestream technology for Board meetings to keep our stakeholders informed.
District 4: Patricia Hanks
As a new member on the board, I am happy to be a part of the team effort to champion for what best serves all students and stakeholders of Aiken County Public Schools.
My top goal for 2021 is to safely get our students back in school, full time, for face to face instruction. The disruption of the classroom by the COVID-19 crisis has impacted learning, nationwide, in ways we never imagined. I will continue to advocate for the educational, emotional and physical well-being of all students and teachers.
2020 has been quite a challenging year for everyone. I have hopes for a new (school) year that brings health, renewed energy and plenty of learning opportunities.
District 5: Barry Moulton
1) Reduce class sizes for all K-12 grades. If necessary, approach legislature to reduce class sizes to improve educational opportunities for each and every student.
2) Reduce early loss or retirement of trained, high performing teachers. This should include increased incentives for teachers and reduced administrative requirements. A) Ensure no loss of step increases due to higher entry-level salaries. B) Ensure full availability of planning periods. No planning periods should be used for IEP sessions, administrative requirements nor training. Only planning time for teachers. C) Ensure full payment and time allowances for continuing education and recertification.
3) Substantially increase substitute pool to ensure teachers can take approved time off with little to no impact to students or fellow teachers and aides. A) Greatly expand solicitation and advertising mediums for new substitutes. B) Allow bus drivers to serve as substitutes when qualified. C) Have existing subs consider expanding school choices and times available.
District 6: Dwight Smith
During this difficult period, my overall goal is to continue to make sound decisions for our students, teachers and families. Please be reminded that our children are our future, and ensuring that a child can read by the end of third grade is and always will be my top goal.
District 7: Patrice Rhinehart-Jackson
My goals are:
First and foremost to always have students, teachers and staff at the forefront of my thoughts and decisions.
Secondly, seek out, find and focus on strategic methods and strategies that can be implemented to shorten the gap in our students educations due to COVID-19.
Thirdly, continue to advocate not only for District 7, but all Aiken County Public Schools.
Fourth, help to ensure that students, teachers, staff and families are as safe as possible by supporting them all in whatever manner I am capable.
And lastly, I plan to continue to be approachable, as well as accessible.
District 8: John Bradley
As you know, we are experiencing an unprecedented time in education. The pandemic has markedly limited our ability to educate our students by interfering with face to face instruction. In general, there is a relationship between the time a student spends in instruction and the amount that one learns. Our ability to offer instruction in non-face to face formats, in my opinion, is limited and in need of improvement. My most important goal for the future of the school district is to improve distance learning. By distance learning, I mean providing instruction through technology at a site other than one where the students are physically present. I believe that the format has to involve real time interaction between the student and teacher. An improvement in distance learning has significant ramifications beyond the COVID pandemic. It is my hope that we can offer real-time, interactive instruction by qualified teachers without having students physically present in the classroom.