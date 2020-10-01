Aiken County school board to meet early Saturday for executive session

The Aiken County Board of Education will meet Saturday morning for a special called meeting, the bulk of which will be spent in executive session.
In executive session, the school board is scheduled to discuss legal advice concerning in-house counsel and a contractual matter regarding Superintendent King Laurence's evaluation, according to the meeting agenda.
Because almost all of this meeting is planned to take place in executive session – which members of the public will be unable to hear – the school district is not planning to livestream the meeting, communications director Mike Rosier said Wednesday.
The first discussion item comes after board members voted to explore hiring an in-house attorney at the Sept. 22 board meeting.
The school board will meet at 8:30 a.m. Saturday at the school district office, located at 1000 Brookhaven Drive.
Next week, the school board will hold another special called meeting on Oct. 6 to discuss whether elementary school and special education classes will return to five-day, in-person classes in the near future.