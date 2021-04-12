Aiken County school board to hold budget workshop Tuesday

The Aiken County Board of Education will discuss the district's income and expenditures at the budget workshop meeting Tuesday night.
Board chairman Dr. John Bradley said this year's low enrollment numbers may negatively impact how much the district can spend on new initiatives.
"State funding is based on how many students we have enrolled, and because enrollment looks like it's down, we're going to lose some funding," Bradley said. "So that means we have to tighten up."
In executive session, the board members are scheduled to discuss a property matter, a bond issue and appointing an administrator.
Next week, board members will convene again for a regular meeting on April 20.
The budget workshop meeting will begin at 6 p.m. at 1000 Brookhaven Drive on Tuesday, April 13.