Aiken County School Board to hear COVID-19, fall athletics updates at Tuesday meeting

The Aiken County Board of Education will receive a COVID-19 update at the next board meeting on Tuesday evening.
Superintendent King Laurence will also deliver an update, including information about fall athletics.
With a recommendation from the school district, the board will vote to adopt a textbook for the Career and Technology Education welding course. Schools can order textbooks from the State Textbook Depository upon approval from the board and funding from the state, according to the meeting agenda.
The board will also vote to approve a few donations and grants.
Last week, Academy Sports + Outdoors donated sports equipment and $500 gift cards to physical education teachers at five Aiken County schools. The following schools received the donations: Aiken Intermediate School, Byrd Elementary School, Leavelle McCampbell Middle School, Ridge Spring-Monetta Middle School, and Wagener-Salley High School.
Two Aiken County elementary schools' food service departments were awarded National School Lunch Program Equipment Assistance Grant Awards from the South Carolina Department of Education.
Aiken Elementary School will receive $9,600 for a Robo Coupe (food processor) and a warmer for the cafeteria, according to the meeting agenda. Belvedere Elementary School will receive $8,500 for a three-door cooler and an icemaker for the cafeteria.
The school board will also vote on personnel appointments, legal services and a request for approval for home instruction.
The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 22, at 1000 Brookhaven Drive.
Coming up, the school board will have a special called meeting on Oct. 6 to determine whether elementary schools and special education programs can return to five-day, in-person classes in mid-October, based on recommendations from the Back-to-School Advisory Committee.