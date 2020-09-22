Aiken County school board to explore hiring in-house attorney

The Aiken County Board of Education will "explore" employing an in-house attorney for the board members after a motion passed at the board's Tuesday night meeting.
The board had a spirited discussion on the matter before passing the motion unanimously, 7-0. Board member Jason Crane was absent from the meeting.
Dr. John Bradley, who represents District 8, made the motion to explore hiring an in-house attorney in addition to existing external legal services. In 2018, the board switched from having an in-house attorney to hiring legal services from Halligan Mahoney & Williams.
Bradley explained that he enjoyed seeking advice from the in-house lawyer in the past.
"Board members now have to go through the chairman to get permission to talk to the lawyer. I personally find that distasteful. I would like to be able to walk into the lawyer's office and sit down and have a chat with him about things affecting my function as an elected board member," Bradley said.
Cameron Nuessle, who represents District 9, said he would have to think long and hard about adding an administrative position under a potentially tight budget, but said he welcomes the discussion.
District 7 board member Patrice Rhinehart-Jackson said she agrees with Bradley's thoughts on being able to seek legal advice from an in-house attorney, but disagrees with paying a full-time lawyer.
"We're considering paying a lawyer full-time for access, but what other functions or duties would this person be performing or responsible for?" Rhinehart-Jackson asked. "And then, if we're going to pay a lawyer full-time, which will be a high salary, six figures or so, but we can't even give our teachers a raise, I can't wrap my head around that."
District 3 board member Brian Silas suggested hiring an on-call attorney instead of a full-time attorney.
Vice-chairman Dwight Smith said having an in-house attorney meant a lot to him as a principal.
Board members Barry Moulton and Sandra Shealey, districts 5 and 1, said the board should explore the costs and benefits of having an in-house attorney.
Chairman Keith Liner said he had been against switching to external legal services in the past, but now he feels the board is getting the service it needs.
"I don't have a problem doing a study, but it's going to have to be overwhelming on the other side to probably convince me to go back," Liner said.
The school board will have a study session in October to discuss the matter further, said Liner.
Athletics and COVID-19
The number of quarantined students and employees in the Aiken County Public School District has gone down from 195 to 181, according to a COVID-19 update from Superintendent King Laurence.
The superintendent said people have been asking for percentages of students and employees who have tested positive for the virus or have been quarantined, so the school district will begin sharing that information soon.
Fall athletics have begun in the Aiken County Public School District, with volleyball games underway and football starting Friday.
Due to the pandemic, the district is limiting the number of tickets sold for each event, and the ticket sales have moved to an online platform.
"Our events have limits. We have to remember that we're still living in the pandemic world, so there are limits on the number of tickets that can be sold … Spectators have to wear masks, athletes have to wear masks, coaches have to wear masks," Laurence said, adding that athletes don't have to wear masks when they're actively playing.
Laurence said volleyball games and football scrimmages have gone smoothly so far.
Other business
The school board voted to adopt a new textbook for the Career and Technology Education welding course, but Bradley said he would have felt better if he'd been able to see the book before voting.
"The practice in the past was to put the materials on display prior to the board meeting and after so that people could look at them and see what's what. I know that might be a pain in the wazoo … But frankly, I'm voting blind. I don't know what I'm voting on," Bradley said.
A school district official said this textbook was the only option available from the state, but the district can set up viewings for future textbooks.
Some donations and grants received school board approval.
Last week, Academy Sports + Outdoors donated sports equipment and $500 gift cards to physical education teachers at five Aiken County schools. The following schools received the donations: Aiken Intermediate School, Byrd Elementary School, Leavelle McCampbell Middle School, Ridge Spring-Monetta Middle School and Wagener-Salley High School.
Two Aiken County elementary schools’ food service departments were awarded National School Lunch Program Equipment Assistance Grant Awards from the South Carolina Department of Education.
Aiken Elementary School will receive $9,600 for a Robot Coupe commercial food processor and a warmer for the cafeteria, according to the meeting agenda. Belvedere Elementary School will receive $8,500 for a three-door cooler and an ice maker for the cafeteria.
The school board will next meet in a special called meeting on Oct. 6. With recommendations from the Back-to-School Advisory Committee, the board will discuss whether elementary schools and special education classes will reopen to five-day, in-person instruction.
Liner said if elementary schools reopen to five-day classes, discussion to reopen middle and high schools will follow soon after.
The next regular school board meeting will take place on Oct. 13 at 1000 Brookhaven Drive.
To watch Tuesday's meeting, visit acpsd.net for the livestream.