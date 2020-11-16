Aiken County school board to discuss COVID-19 concerns; Hanks to assume office

It's out with the old, in with the new in the Aiken County Board of Education.

District 4 representative Patricia Hanks will begin her tenure at Tuesday night's meeting after winning the seat from incumbent and chairman Keith Liner. Out of four school board races, Hanks was the lone challenger to win her election.

Due to board policy, former vice chairman Dwight Smith will assume the role as chairman Tuesday, according to the meeting agenda.

"Election of board vice chairman" and "Office of Board Chairman" are among the first special orders of business planned for the night.

Two board members have submitted their own agenda items for the meeting.

Patrice Rhinehart-Jackson, District 7, and Barry Moulton, District 5, will lead discussions on COVID-19 concerns and elementary planning periods respectively.

The Back-to-School Advisory Committee, chaired by Bert Postell, will provide a COVID-19 update and advisory committee report for the meeting. Last week, the school district reported its highest counts so far of quarantines and confirmed coronavirus cases.

Other business

The board will vote on remote learning days planned for Nov. 23 to Nov. 25, according to the meeting agenda.

Aiken County Public Schools will receive an additional $2,463,964 in coronavirus relief funds from the CARES Act.

"Pursuant to Section 4, Spending Directive Number 5, of Act 154 (R 170), signed into law by Gov. Henry McMaster on Sept. 25, 2020, unused and available funding allocated for school districts was reallocated on a per pupil basis," reads the meeting agenda.

The school board will vote to approve these additional funds, which must be spent by Sept. 30, 2021.

Board members will vote on an item related to the Head Start/Early Head Start program's council bylaws, which require the formation of a policy council for the program, according to the meeting agenda.

After prior discussions on the board's attorney and legal services, board members will vote on changes to the policy that establishes the basic structure for district legal services.

The board will also vote on changes to an administrative rule governing professional staff assignments and transfers. The rule "seeks to maintain a balance between the staffing needs of the district and its students and the employee’s preferences and personal career goals," according to the meeting agenda.

Dr. Corey Murphy, chief officer of operations and student services, will deliver construction status reports for addition and renovation projects at Belvedere Elementary, Midland Valley High, Millbrook Elementary, North Augusta High and Ridge Spring-Monetta Elementary.

The school board will also vote to ratify expulsions and approve personnel appointments, out-of-district transfer requests, home instruction and a revised annual application for home instruction.

The Aiken County Board of Education will meet at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 17 at 1000 Brookhaven Drive.

To view a livestream of the meeting, visit acpsd.net.