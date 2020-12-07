Aiken County school board to discuss athletics at Tuesday meeting

School athletics are slated for discussion at Tuesday's Aiken County Board of Education meeting.

Board members will also elect a new chairman and vice chairman after a public participation session.

At the Nov. 17 meeting, board members, district officials and the Back-to-School Advisory Committee voiced differing opinions on whether athletics should continue amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The school district's recommendation, according to a board agenda document, is to continue following the guidelines set by the South Carolina High School League, which governs school athletics statewide.

The SCHSL currently allows contact sports like basketball and wrestling to continue – but with some social distancing and mask requirements, according to the document.

The organization's guidelines state that wrestlers should maintain 6 feet of social distance at check-in before competing, mask-free, on disinfected mats. All handshakes "not required by NFHS rule" are to be eliminated, according to the guidelines.

Basketball likewise has some modifications from the SCHSL. Officials can stand 6 feet or more away from players making a throw-in, players should refrain from handshakes and the ball should be sanitized frequently, according to the SCHSL's guidelines.

Generally, the SCHSL's guidelines require mask-wearing for anyone who isn't actively playing a sport, social distancing whenever possible and increased sanitizing measures. Daily health and temperature screenings of athletes, coaches and staff are also included in the guidelines.

Tiered system

Board members will discuss a proposed tiered threshold system to determine whether individual schools should use virtual, hybrid or full-time face-to-face instructional models, according to the meeting agenda.

So far this year, the board has approved instructional model changes on a districtwide scale. The tiered system would affect individual schools instead.

The district recommends authorizing Superintendent King Laurence to make these decisions based on COVID-19 data, according to a board meeting document.

"The Superintendent will track and review positive case numbers by school daily and make the decision to move a site to a more restrictive instructional delivery model," according to the document.

The standards are different for student and employee data in the proposed system.

If more than 3% of students have positive cases at a school, the superintendent would immediately move the school to a more restrictive instructional model, according to the document.

The superintendent would consider moving a school to remote learning for a week if more than 25% of instructional staff are quarantined or in isolation, according to the document.

New courses

The district is requesting approval for nine new high school courses for the current school year.

Four of the courses are planned for all high schools districtwide for 11th and 12th graders: financial math, multicultural studies and two college and career prep classes.

Other potential new courses include a career internship elective at Aiken High and a JROTC drill and ceremonies lab at Silver Bluff High.

Midland Valley High has three possible new courses on the list: for 11th and 12th graders, a financial literacy math class, and for 9th through 12th graders, an English course about heroes and mythology, as well as a course teaching students survival techniques and how to read maps and compasses manually.

Grants and donations

The board will vote on the School Food Service Department's requests to submit grants for new cafeteria equipment at North Augusta High, A.L. Corbett Middle, Aiken Elementary, Aiken Intermediate, Byrd Elementary, Jefferson Elementary, North Augusta Elementary, New Ellenton Middle, Redcliffe Elementary and Warrenville Elementary.

North Augusta High received a $1,800 grant donation from the Aiken County Association for Special Citizens. The funds will be used to purchase equipment and supplies for the school's Adaptive Physical Education program, according to the meeting agenda.

Everett Chandler of Chandler Law Firm donated $2,000 to A.L. Corbett Middle to purchase athletic shoes for school basketball players, according to the agenda.

Other business

School district chief officer of finance Tray Traxler will present the results of fiscal year 2019's financial audit.

Dr. Corey Murphy, chief officer of operations and student services, will deliver construction status reports for projects at Belvedere Elementary, Midland Valley High, Millbrook Elementary, North Augusta High and Ridge Spring-Monetta Elementary.

In executive session, board members will discuss a contractual matter in regards to property, a student appeal, legal advice concerning COVID-19 testing and legal advice concerning a construction matter, according to the meeting agenda.

The Aiken County Board of Education will meet at 6 p.m. at 1000 Brookhaven Drive on Tuesday To view a livestream of the meeting, visit acpsd.net.