Aiken County school board to discuss achievement data, human resources

  • Updated
Hanks and Nuessle
School board members Dr. Patricia Hanks, sitting foreground, and Cameron Nuessle talk before the Jan. 19 town hall meeting begins. Saturday's workshop meeting will mark the third of four Aiken County School Board meetings scheduled for January.

 Staff photo by Blakeley Bartee

Members of the Aiken County Board of Education will meet for a board workshop Saturday morning at a special called meeting.

Kicking off the morning with breakfast and networking, the school board is scheduled to handle topics like Head Start training, human resources and achievement data.

The meeting will run from 9 a.m. to noon at the Aiken County Public School District office, located at 1000 Brookhaven Drive.

Unlike typical meetings, the workshop will take place in Room 216 at the office, not the board room. The meeting is open to the public.

January has been busy for the Aiken County Board of Education. After a regular meeting on Jan. 12, a town hall on Jan. 19, and the morning workshop on Jan. 23, board members will gather for the fourth time this month on Tuesday, Jan. 26, for a regular meeting.

For more information about the school board, visit acpsd.net/domain/64.

