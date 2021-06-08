Aiken County school board revisits critical race theory

The Aiken County school board revisited the hot topic of critical race theory and the courses the board decided to table for a second consecutive meeting Tuesday evening.
At the last Aiken County Board of Education meeting on May 25, the board tabled three elective courses that were set to be approved for further evaluation to see how and if they relate to CRT. The courses in question were Modern Cultural Events, APEX Learning and Schofield Middle School African American Studies.
“I feel some kind of way about that particular vote, and it just saddens me that as much progression as this board has made that we’re taking three steps back. I would sincerely hope that this board takes the time to reconsider these courses and have a genuine discussion about that topic,” said board member Patrice Rhinehart-Jackson.
Teresa Pope, whose granddaughter attends Schofield Middle School, voiced her concerns about the choice to table the African American history course. Pope is a retired Barnwell School District superintendent and a member of the community who has worked in Aiken County for more than 27 years.
“Critical race theory is not something that is integrated in the K-12 school system so it shouldn’t even interfere (with the) teaching of African American history in any facet in this day and time. I’m surprised that we don’t have African American history taught in all of our schools K-12, because our schools need to know our history and February is not long enough to teach it,” Pope said.
Pope said CRT is not the same as African American history and the students should learn facts and not stereotypes and should have culturally efficient teachers. She added not teaching African American history would be a disadvantage and that she hopes the board revisit and approve courses and expands the teaching of African American history to all children.
Another Aiken County citizen questioned the board with concerns about those specific courses being “picked out" to be evaluated from the list of courses given by the division of instruction.
Resident P.K. Hightower found it difficult that the school board members decided to step outside their expertise to provide guidance on what is consistent with the district’s educational goals.
“What’s your criteria? What are you going to use as an evaluation point? You’re going to use what you don’t want the teachers to use: their personal opinion,” Hightower said.
“To be transparent, I think it would be good for you to consider having a meeting with the division of instruction and concerned citizens who’ve informed themselves of this and have a discussion on what are consistent district educational goals,” Hightower said.
Rhinehart-Jackson thanked the two women who spoke up about the tabling of the three courses and said she was “100% in (agreement) with them.” Rhinehart-Jackson asked the board members who voted against it to go back to the content of the courses.
Other business
- The school board announced the return of in person classes in the fall during Tuesday's meeting. The school board released a draft of the plan for how they will keep the schools clean and students safe while returning to the traditional five-day face-to-face schedule. The school board will accept public input and stakeholder feedback through June 14 at 10 a.m. regarding the plan. When approved, the plan will be submitted to the S.C. Department of Education and posted on the Aiken County Public School District’s website by June 24, in accordance with the state guidelines.
- The board approved the grant application submission of the Department of Justice’s Office of Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS) School Violence Prevention Program which can be used for metal detectors. The board applied for $500,000 and will provide 25% matching funds, or $125,000, per grant requirements.