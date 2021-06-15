Aiken County school board OKs plan for return to in-person classes

Aiken County Board of Education approved the draft of the 2021-22 Return to In-Person Instruction and Continuity of Services Plan during a special called meeting Tuesday evening.
The plan outlines the district's plan return to five-day in-person classes.
The only board member to oppose was Cameron Nuessle. Patricia Hanks and Barry Moulton were not present.
Virtual learning is an option for students who do not wish to return to in person classes. There are qualifications to enter the Aiken Innovate virtual program.
“We had many, many students who were not successful in our virtual program this past year, so we didn’t want to make the problem worse by allowing them to continue in a virtual program when they’ve already demonstrated they weren’t successful in their virtual program,” Aiken County superintendent King Laurence said.
Students in elementary school are not eligible for Aiken Innovate, but the board is willing to work with parents to find state options for those students who wish to attend online classes.
After considering Gov. Henry McMaster’s executive order to lift the mask mandate in public schools, the school board decided faculty, staff and students have the option of wearing masks in the school buildings.
In the classrooms, social distancing will be enforced and all desks will be facing one way. Nuessle started a discussion about the direction of the desks and how it will affect elementary school learning.
“That’s one thing where the risk versus the value is kind of flipped on that, we’re all not wearing masks, or we don’t have to, we’re at full capacity, we’re all breathing the same air in the classroom all day long, we may actually benefit more by having small groups of tables,” Nuessle said.
Nuessle asked Laurence for information on the number of quarantines in the past year and the way the desks were facing.
Laurence said there had been circumstances where a small group of students near a positive student had to quarantine but was not aware if any of those students specifically tested positive.
Another topic Laurence addressed was the students not being assigned lockers for use during the 2021-2022 school year.
Some suggestions given to the board included not using all the lockers or staggering the times students were able go their lockers . Laurence expressed concern about the number of students who would need to quarantine in case of a spread of COVID-19.
“Contact tracing may be very difficult based on contact in the hallway,” Laurence said.
Board member Brian Silas asked when there would no longer be a need for the plan or certain restrictions as more members of the community are getting vaccinated.
“It’s a matter of easing into things,” Laurence said.
Based on the CDC guidelines as of June 7, students who have come in close contact with a positive case are required to complete a 14-day quarantine from the date of the last exposure. Each school has its own contact tracing team to determine who the student has come in contact with.
“In accordance with DHEC guidelines, students and staff with a lab-confirmed positive PCR or antigen test within the last 90 days or are fully vaccinated are not required to quarantine if they do not have symptoms,” according to the draft plan.
The board will submit its plan to the S.C. Department of Education and will post the plan online by June 24.
The board will revisit the plan every six months to see if there is a need to make any revisions.
Other Business
The Division of Instructional Services provided Aiken County school board members with hard copies of its policies for review. Board members noted what needed to be changed or updated in each section.