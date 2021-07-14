Aiken County School Board member suggests drug testing for student-athletes, marching band

Aiken County student-athletes may be selected for random drug testing in the near future if a suggestion by one school board member gets adopted.
Aiken County Board of Education member Brian Silas suggested random drug testing of student-athletes during Tuesday evening's school board meeting.
Silas said he has had conversations over the last couple of months with King Laurence, Aiken County schools superintendent, and Dr. Corey Murphy, chief officer of operations and student services, about the possibility of developing a policy for random drug testing for student-athletes and marching band participants. Silas said he wants to include marching band as he sees it as a significant extracurricular activity.
“The purpose of any testing policy that I would foresee us developing is meant to be nonpunitive, strictly as a prevention and intervention method to discourage drug use, allowing for intervention when problems are found and is needed,” Silas said.
After being approached by a concerned parent, Silas said he thought about it, did his research, and felt like it was a worthwhile topic to bring up to the board. Silas added there has been a major problem in schools when it comes to vaping and use of prescription drugs.
There are other districts in South Carolina and across the country with testing programs, and there are rulings by the U.S. Supreme Court that uphold random drug testing in public schools, specifically related to extracurricular activities, Silas said.
He referenced Murphy’s past principal experience with this sort of program to explain how it could work in the Aiken County schools.
Murphy was the principal at Beaufort High school from 2012 to 2017, and during the second year of his tenure, the school introduced random drug testing for all student-athletes, all members of the marching band, and any student who wished to drive a car on campus.
“Basically, it was about 10% of that population monthly is what we were testing, consensually controlled by the district office, so no one at Beaufort High School could control the allotted names to go in,” Murphy said.
There was no significant loss of athlete participation, and an outside agency conducted the drug screening, Murphy said.
“We did detect some kids that were using over-the-counter or prescription drugs or marijuana; we referred them to counseling services. They did lose eligibility for the ball game until the protocol was enacted to where they had the intervention in place, and they also had to do a subsequent test after that substance cleared their system,” Murphy said.
Silas said this program will help students say “no,” when being peer pressured.
“The testing program is not a meant to be a means for expulsion, not to involve law enforcement, and has no academic punitive actions,” Silas said. “It’s not meant to produce a record that would follow that student when leaving school; the only punitive response that I foresee or that’s been documented in these programs is the lack of participation in that sport for a defined time.”
Silas plans to make a motion in a future board meeting, giving the other board members a chance to do research and discuss this as an option for the schools.