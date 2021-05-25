Aiken County School Board discusses curriculum and critical race theory

The Aiken County school board members voted 5-4 to table three courses to discuss how they relate to critical race theory.
Members who voted for the tabling were Dwight Smith, Sandra Shealy, Jason Crane, Brian Silas and Barry Moulton. Those who opposed were John Bradley, Patricia Hanks, Patrice Rhinehart-Jackson and Cameron Nuessle.
Board members were originally set to approve a list of locally designed courses for 2021-2022.
The motion was made by Moulton and seconded by Shealy to table and revisit the following courses: Modern Cultural Events, APEX and Schofield Middle School African American studies. Before deciding to approve those courses, the board believes it needs to be discussed in more detail what the courses talk about.
Silas said he believes they should discuss the details of the course curriculum and how it may or may not line up with critical race theory. He noted from what he has read on the topic that it seems some of the items in the curriculum line up with some of the ideas in that theory.
“We’ve got to be on guard as a district to prevent, from what I believe is, the freedom for some instructors and teachers to bring in elements of that into the normal classroom discussion,” Silas said.
Laurence explained all of the district's curriculum is based on South Carolina state standards, which is what the teachers follow when creating their syllabus.
“We are here to teach our students to engage in a healthy way, our teachers – by policy and common sense – know not to offer their spin, their opinion on those things; they’re supposed to create an atmosphere where students can engage in discussion without being steered in one direction or another,” Laurence said.
There were concerns and confusion with some board members as to what would be discussed when it came to the three courses.
“Are we concerned when we are using the terms 'multicultural' and 'diversity'? Everything’s not falling under this critical race theory, so if these course have already been a part of the curriculum, and they’re electives at the school (and) schools have chosen to have these courses added to the curriculum, I’m just not understanding what we are going to be discussing,” Hanks said.
Crane also had concerns about the courses mirroring some of the critical race theory curriculum that is being discussed by the state and wondered what would happen to the students in those courses if there are bills passed banning the curriculum.
“It is a semester course and it is an elective. If it is not considered appropriate under state law at some point during the semester, we have to redact the course and make sure that it doesn’t include anything questionable from a legal standpoint or shift the student into another elective,” Laurence said.