Aiken County school board considering return to five-day, in-person classes

The Aiken County Board of Education will make decisions on Tuesday evening on a possible mid-October return to five-day, in-person instruction for elementary and special education students.
Prior to school board's special called meeting, the Back-to-School Advisory Committee – a local panel comprised of educators, parents and health professionals – will have reviewed COVID-19 data and voted on whether the group recommends returning to five-day school.
"The plan is to get a report and recommendation from the Back-to-School Advisory Committee, and then we'll see what that says, and then we'll take some action as appropriate," Keith Liner, school board chair, said.
Bert Postell, chair of the Back-to-School Advisory Committee and executive director of high schools for the school district, said the group specifically looks at local school data to see how many students and staff members have tested positive or been quarantined due to exposure.
The group also reviews state and regional COVID-19 data, Postell said.
At the beginning of the school year, the school district planned a possible return on Sept. 21 to five-day instruction for elementary schools and special education classes; however, in a special called meeting on Sept. 11, the school board voted to delay the return after the Back-to-School Advisory Committee recommended pushing it back.
The advisory committee recommended a Nov. 2 return, which is the beginning of the second nine-week period of the fall semester. The school board voted instead to consider a mid-October reopening, with several members noting that they would continue listening to the committee's concerns.
The Aiken County school board will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 6, at 1000 Brookhaven Drive. To view the meeting agenda and livestream, visit acpsd.net.