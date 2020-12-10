Aiken County school board addresses substitute shortage as quarantine numbers rise

Members of the Aiken County Board of Education brainstormed solutions to the school district's substitute teacher shortage at its Dec. 8 meeting.

A lack of substitute teachers was part of the board's Nov. 17 decision to move schools back to hybrid instructional models – a combination of in-person classes and distance learning days.

The Back-to-School Advisory Committee reported declining fill rates for classrooms in need of substitutes that month, when district-wide quarantines peaked as students attended full-capacity classes.

North Augusta High, for example, reported regularly assigning aides and teachers in their planning periods to cover for absent faculty. The district reported a 69.8% fill rate for the first half of November.

At the Dec. 8 school board meeting, board member Cameron Nuessle asked if the district would be able to fill in for up to 25% of faculty at once amid the substitute shortage. One of the thresholds for moving individual schools to hybrid or virtual next semester will be if more than 25% of instructional staff is quarantined or in isolation.

Superintendent King Laurence said it wouldn't be easy to fill in for those positions, but it will be possible to move staff members around to keep schools open. The 25% number includes faculty besides classroom teachers, Laurence explained.

"When we're looking at that 25%, we're looking at all the instructional staff," Laurence said. "So we're also looking at instructional aides, paraprofessionals, we're looking at the activity teachers, we're looking at media specialists. We're looking at every professional staff person and anyone associated with instruction."

Board member Brian Silas asked district officials what the district's substitute teacher provider, ESS, has been doing to recruit more staff.

Jennifer Hart, chief officer of human resources for the school district, said the provider has enhanced its recruiting advertisements and has been holding weekly orientations. In the week after Thanksgiving, substitute fill rates averaged around 70% to 80%, Hart said.

"We're continuing to have discussions on performance and how we can improve our fill rates and identify additional subs," Hart said.

Silas asked if Hart is satisfied with the provider's efforts to improve. Hart said, "No, sir."

Dwight Smith, who served as chairman that night, asked Hart how the provider is advertising for substitutes. Hart said the company mainly uses internet job boards, like GlassDoor and Indeed.

Board member Dr. Patricia Hanks expressed concern that the current advertisements only reach people who visit online job boards.

"I mean, media blitz should be the goal for [ESS]. If newspaper doesn't work, try something else. TV, radio, whatever," Hanks said.

Board member Patrice Rhinehart-Jackson suggested asking parents and community members to help fill the substitute teaching gap.

"We have not because we ask not, so why don't we ask our community? It's our children. We need to get our kids back in school, and we need to be able to have substitutes just in case we get to that point to where we need them," Rhinehart-Jackson said.

Smith agreed with Rhinehart-Jackson. He suggested an advertisement could be sent through schools' robocalls.

Public participation

Several parents spoke out during public participation at the Dec. 8 meeting in favor of moving schools back to full-capacity, five-day instruction.

Landon Ball, a North Augusta Middle School parent, said he represented a group of 26 parents who wanted a return to full-time classes. Ball said any shutdowns should be restricted to individual schools, a change that was approved later that night from a prior district proposal.

Ball argued children are more likely to die of something other than the virus on a daily basis.

"We've all been tracking COVID deaths. The news has been plastering it everywhere and generating a lot of fear," Ball said.

Low-income students, Ball said, are disadvantaged in hybrid models compared to higher-income students with better educated parents.

"Let's work together and figure out how we can get back to five days a week face-to-face instead of trying to figure out why we can't," Ball said.

Ball's daughter Melanie, a middle school student, also addressed the board at the meeting.

Melanie explained that while she had initially been excited about middle school, she and her friends have found the hybrid model stressful, confusing and frustrating. She said her Reading Inventory score has gone down despite being enrolled in advanced classes.

Parent Melinda Ball also argued for five-day face-to-face instruction.

"School is essential, and therefore, should be required to stay open full-time just like other essential jobs and businesses. Frontline workers don't have options for staying home. They're required to work. School is a necessity, and learning should be in person," Melinda Ball said.

In an impassioned address, New Ellenton Middle School teacher Scott Ayers spoke in defense of teachers in the district, who he said "have now been made villains" while going to school every day as essential workers.

Ayers has been vocal in the past, including at the July teacher protest, in support of low-capacity hybrid models due to COVID-19 safety.

"You need to know, first and foremost, that Aiken County has some of the finest teachers, administration and district personnel across this state. Teachers want to be in the classroom with all of their kids every day. It is not their ideal situation to be on a hybrid schedule," Ayers said, addressing the public.

To view a livestream of the meeting, visit acpsd.net.