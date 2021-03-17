Aiken County Public Schools closes schools Thursday due to severe weather

Schools within the Aiken County Public School District will be closed Thursday as severe weather is predicted to roll through the area.
A low pressure system is predicted be moving through the area that has the potential to bring thunderstorms, damaging winds, hail and the possibility of a few tornadoes, weather officials report.
The Aiken County Public School District posted the following statement on its website:
"Following consultations with Aiken County Emergency Management and National Weather Service officials, due to the possibility for severe weather tomorrow we have decided in an abundance of caution to close all ACPSD schools and buildings on Thursday, March 18, 2021. Thank you for your support of Aiken County Public Schools. Please take every precaution to remain safe tomorrow. Thank you for your support of Aiken County Public Schools. Please take every precaution to remain safe tomorrow."
The worst weather is most likely to occur from around midday through the afternoon depending on what part of the Midlands or CSRA that you live in, weather officials said.
The National Weather Service urges everyone to have a plan in place, multiple ways to receive warnings and a safe place to shelter.
Staff reporter Dede Biles contributed to this report.