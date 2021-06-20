Aiken County parents urged to register students for upcoming school year as soon as possible

Although Aiken County just bid adieu to the class of 2021, now is the time for parents and guardians of school-age children to register students for the upcoming school year.

The Aiken County Public School District is asking that all returning public school students be registered for the new school year by June 30, 2021.

“It’s very important we have student registration information for the upcoming school year as soon as we possibly can,” said Jeanie Glover, Aiken County Public School District chief officer of instruction, in a news release. “We want to ensure a smooth transition to the new school year and having access to updated student registration information sooner rather than later is a huge help to our schools and administrators.”

Student registration numbers are crucial to both school district planning and distribution of school-level resources ahead of the 2021-22 school year, Glover said in the release.

Parents and guardians of returning students may complete the returning student registration form online by clicking the registration tab in the parent portal.

Parents and guardians who do not have access to the parent portal should reach out to their home school for assistance.

Information regarding new student registration and pre-kindergarten registration is available on the home page of the district website and under the “About Us” tab.