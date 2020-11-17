Aiken County middle, high schoolers returning to hybrid, elementary students attending four-day

Elementary schools will return from Thanksgiving break attending classes four days a week, and middle and high schoolers will return attending school under a hybrid model until Christmas break in the Aiken County Public School District.
The Aiken County Board of Education voted on the schedule after a long discussion with members of the Back-to-School Advisory Committee.
Patrice Rhinehart-Jackson's amended motion, which passed, also has the school board meeting at an undetermined date to decide whether schools will continue having athletic events, as well as to determine guidelines for the spring semester.
At about 10:15 p.m., board members voted 6-2 to pass the motion, with John Bradley and Cameron Nuessle opposing. Jason Crane was absent from the meeting.
Monday through Wednesday during the week of Thanksgiving will be remote learning days for students at all levels, which the present board members voted unanimously to approve.
After the creation, amending and undoing of motions to hold a special called meeting on the advisory committee's recommendation either later this week or next week, Patrice Rhinehart-Jackson proposed making a decision Tuesday night, while committee members were available for discussion.
"Let's take a step back. Our children are looking to us right now as the examples of our future, and what their future is going to look like," Rhinehart-Jackson said.
School board and advisory committee members were divided throughout the night on whether to return schools to virtual or hybrid models.
Multiple board members, including Bradley, said in-person learning was the most effective way to teach students. Sandra Shealey voiced concern that rural students may have more difficulty with virtual schooling due to a lack of internet access.
Rosalyn Greene, Langley-Bath-Clearwater Middle School teacher and member of the advisory committee, said her classroom has been sparse due to the high number of quarantined students.
"My students are scared," Greene said.
Greene said teachers have been working to improve hybrid model curriculum, in case the district returns to hybrid. Students are teachers' number one priority, Greene said.
Board members, including Nuessle, Bradley and Dwight Smith, talked about possibly moving to virtual or hybrid on a school-by-school basis, depending on the number of cases at individual schools.
Lisa Fallaw, principal of East Aiken School of the Arts and advisory committee member, said the committee decided district-wide scheduling changes would result in more equality for students at different schools.
Superintendent King Laurence said that, although his preference is five-day instruction, he liked Rhinehart-Jackson's motion to move elementary to four-day and middle/high to hybrid.
The Back-to-School Advisory Committee
Although board members allowed advisory committee members to talk individually at the meeting, their ultimate decision was different from the committee's recommendation.
The Back-to-School Advisory Committee recommended moving to full-virtual for two weeks, then hybrid until mid-January in the Aiken County Public School District. The committee made this decision in their scheduled Monday meeting, when they went over COVID-19 data.
The school district reported 1,267 quarantined students and employees between Nov. 8 and Nov. 14, according to a school district document for the meeting.
A total of 52 positive COVID-19 cases – 34 students and 18 employees – were reported, as well, bringing the cumulative total to 230 cases this school year.
Both the quarantine and new cases numbers mark the highest increase in the school district yet.
This is the second week in a row that the school district has reported record highs. Last week, the school district reported 34 new cases and 641 quarantines.
The rise in quarantines – the number of students and employees who have stayed home due to possible COVID-19 exposure – began during the week of Oct. 25 to Oct. 31, when the district reported 323 quarantines. Previously, the district reported no more than 233 in any given week and typically reported fewer than 200.
From hybrid to full-capacity
Over the month of October, the school district phased out of the hybrid model, which had one half of face-to-face students attend physical classes at a time.
About 28.5% of students districtwide are enrolled in the all-virtual Aiken Innovate program, according to district data.
The school board voted on Oct. 6 to return face-to-face students at all levels to full-capacity, five-day classes by Nov. 4. This move had been against the advice of the Back-to-School Advisory Committee, which recommended remaining in the hybrid model for the time being.
Elementary school students began attending four-day, full-capacity classes on Oct. 12.
Middle and high school students began attending four-day, full capacity classes on Oct. 26.
From the week of Oct. 18-24 to the week of Oct. 25-31, the number of students quarantined due to at-school COVID-19 exposure rose from 60 to 227, according to district data.
Students returned to five-day, full capacity classes on Nov. 4. Despite being in physical classes for only three days that week, students quarantined due to school exposure rose to 510.
Of the 1,267 people quarantined from Nov. 8 to Nov. 14, 959 of them were students exposed at school, according to a school district document.
The Aiken County Board of Education met at 6 p.m. Tuesday at 1000 Brookhaven Drive. To view a livestream of the meeting, visit acpsd.net.