Aiken County high schools to hold commencement ceremonies this week

Aiken County high schools are set to hold their commencement ceremonies next week on each school's respective football field.
It is best to plan ahead, as there may be heavy traffic on Thursday and Friday due to several graduation ceremonies being held at the same time.
Masks are not required at graduation, but there will be a section of seating available for anyone who wants to wear masks. Social distancing guidelines will be followed.
Each of the commencement ceremonies will be livestreamed on the schools' websites.
The following schools will hold their commencement ceremonies Thursday at 8 p.m.:
• South Aiken High School
• Silver Bluff High School
• Wagener-Salley High School
On Friday at 8 p.m., the following schools will hold their commencement ceremonies:
• Aiken High School
• Midland Valley High School
• North Augusta High School
• Ridge Spring-Monetta High School.