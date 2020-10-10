Aiken County elementary schools starting four-day classes

Elementary schools in the Aiken County Public School District will begin four-day instruction Monday, combining the red and blue hybrid cohorts into one group.
All elementary school students will attend face-to-face classes Monday through Thursday. This will replace the hybrid model, in which student only attended physical classes two days per week.
Friday will remain a remote learning day until Nov. 4, when schools at all levels begin five-day instruction.
The school district has ordered about 8,000 shields for students' desks, but will not receive the first shipment of 3,000 shields until at least Oct. 19, said Mike Rosier, communications coordinator for the school district.
Rosier said the district will request funds to purchase additional shields at the Aiken County Board of Education's next meeting on Tuesday.
Parents can still order school breakfasts lunches for students' virtual learning day. Instead of taking home three days' worth of meals for three days of virtual learning, students will take home Friday's meals on Thursdays.
The new meal order form for elementary students is available on acpsd.net/Page/36644.
Blue and red cohort bus routes also have been combined, according to a release from the Aiken County school district. New routes are available online at acpsd.net.
Because constant social distancing will not be feasible, face coverings will be mandatory throughout the school day, said Superintendent King Laurence at the Oct. 6 school board meeting.
The South Carolina Department of Education defines an acceptable face covering as "a piece of fabric, cloth or other material that covers the wearer’s nose, mouth and chin simultaneously and is secured to the wearer’s face by elastic, ties or other means. Acceptable face coverings may be homemade, and they may be reusable or disposable."
Students enrolled in Aiken Innovate will still learn virtually. The school district requires a one-semester commitment in the program.
At the end of the semester, Aiken Innovate students will have the option to return to face-to-face instruction, according to the school district.
Middle and high schools will begin four-day instruction on Oct. 26.
The Aiken County Board of Education voted 7-2 on Oct. 6 to begin four-day instruction this month and transition to five-day instruction in November.
For more information and updates from the school district, visit acpsd.net.