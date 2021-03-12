Aiken County educators get their first COVID-19 vaccine dose at Midland Valley High clinic

Hundreds of Aiken County school employees got their first dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine Friday at Midland Valley High School, the first of six clinic locations scheduled for March.

Midland Valley High principal Sheldon Higgenbottom said nearly 300 people signed up ahead of the vaccine clinic, which ran from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

One of the first in line that morning was Higgenbottom himself, who said he was excited to get vaccinated and happy for MVHS to host the clinic.

"It was nice to get one step closer to not having to wear a mask, is the way I look at it. To be there for my faculty and my community, and for them to see that I'm positive about it was a big thing, because I want everybody to get back to normal as much as anybody," Higgenbottom said.

The school district announced the vaccination opportunities for employees after South Carolina moved into Phase 1b of the state's vaccine distribution, which includes school staff along with other frontline workers.

Medical professionals from Rural Health Services administered the vaccines Friday. Rural Health is partnering with the Aiken County Public School District for the school vaccine clinics continuing during the month of March.

Pamela Grandy, a library media aide, said the vaccine didn't hurt.

"I barely felt it," Grandy said.

While waiting in line for her shot, Leavelle McCampbell Middle School principal Dr. Tiffany Hall said the vaccine will offer peace of mind for the employees at her school.

"I think it just gives reassurance that we're going to be safe and that we can fully serve our kids five days a week," Hall said. "And it's really awesome that Rural Health has partnered with us, so it just speaks to Aiken, how we come together in the time of the pandemic."

Instructional aide Angela Beaty said the vaccine will help her and others feel safer in the classroom.

"I think it's wonderful to be able to finally get it (the vaccine), and that this is happening for Aiken County school district employees," Beaty said.

On March 2, Gov. Henry McMaster and the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced the state would move into Phase 1b of vaccine distribution on March 8. The move made residents ages 55 or older, residents ages 16 to 64 with underlying health conditions and frontline workers with increased occupational risks eligible for vaccine appointments.

That afternoon, Carina McGee, an English teacher at Aiken High School, said that she was ecstatic about being able to get a vaccine soon.

“I’m a little disappointed that it took this long, and some of the comments from the governor have been discouraging, but I’m just relieved that I’ll be able to get on the list in order to start getting my vaccination,” McGee said.

Along with other teachers in Aiken County, McGee has been vocal at protests and school board meetings about the safety risks that come with full-capacity classrooms during a pandemic.

Schools returned to traditional five-day, full-capacity schedules on March 1, and McGee said she feels the vaccines will make classrooms a safer environment, reducing the spread of COVID-19 to students and fellow employees.

“I think vaccines will make any area a safer environment, but especially in schools where we’re being required to go back five days a week, when there is no possible way to keep any of those students socially distanced,” McGee said.

McGee said she knows several teachers who crossed state lines to North Carolina to get vaccinated – a route she no longer has to consider taking herself.

“I’m just so relieved,” McGee said.

Five more vaccine clinics for Aiken County school employees are scheduled this month, and employees can get their second dose at clinics slated for April.

Here are the rest of this month's vaccine clinics:

Tuesday, March 16, 2021, at Silver Bluff High School from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Friday, March 19, 2021, at Aiken High School from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Wednesday, March 24, 2021, at North Augusta High School from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Friday, March 26, 2021, at Wagener-Salley High School from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tuesday, March 30, 2021, at Ridge Spring-Monetta High School from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The school district has posted a survey link on the district's website which will include each vaccination location, dates and time slots. Employees will be asked to select an hour time slot to receive the first vaccine dose. Employees will also receive the survey link via email.