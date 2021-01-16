Aiken County community wants consistency in school schedules, school board members say

Although parents, teachers and students have varying opinions on if schools should be hybrid, virtual or full-time, many are simply looking for a consistent schedule, according to members of the Aiken County Board of Education.

At the Tuesday, Jan. 12 meeting, the school board voted to remain in the current hybrid models until mid-February, a decision that was motioned by Patrice Rhinehart-Jackson and recommended by the Back-to-School Advisory Committee.

Middle and high schoolers will continue attending face-to-face classes two days a week in separate cohorts, keeping classrooms at half capacity. Elementary students, meanwhile, are attending in-person, full-capacity classes four days a week.

Community feedback to Tuesday's decision has been generally positive, according to some school board members. Others said Friday that they hadn't heard anything yet.

Jason Crane, who represents District 2, said "many" have shared that they are pleased with the hybrid school vote, both out of caution for COVID-19 and because students will not have to deal with frequent scheduling changes.

"Most who have given me feedback were pleased with the vote since it provides some consistency in model for students and teachers, while providing allowances for adjusting at the individual campuses if cases and quarantines rise under the new matrix," Crane said in an email.

Hybrid vs full-time

Chairman Dr. John Bradley said most of the teachers he's heard from prefer hybrid over five-day due to COVID-19, and most parents have preferred the five-day schedule. He said parents have to arrange childcare when students aren't in school all week, and some parents believe students are missing out on school experiences when they miss three days of in-person school.

Teachers, on the other hand, enjoy the smaller class sizes and ability to remain socially distanced, Bradley said.

Barry Moulton, District 5 board member, also said parents generally prefer the five-day, face-to-face model, though some advocate for hybrid or 100% virtual. Among teachers, meanwhile, the split between wanting hybrid/virtual or full-time school has been about half and half, according to Moulton.

"My overarching concern regarding COVID and educational platforms is that most stakeholders have varied opinions," Moulton said in an email. "This means that no matter what approach is selected, we are certain to have 40% or more of the stakeholders in Aiken County have issues with the selected approach."

District 1 board member Sandra Shealey said she heard from administrators, teachers and parents prior to Tuesday's meeting. Unlike Bradley and Moulton, she said the overwhelming majority wanted to continue the hybrid model.

"I think that, during this unprecedented time, we made the best choice that we possibly could," Shealey said.

Crane said people offered varying viewpoints.

"I continue to hear a mix of different views on how the District should proceed from both parents and teachers, much as we heard in public participation from both parents and teachers with different views," Crane said in an email. "However, there is some consensus in the feedback I’ve gotten in favor of keeping more consistency in the instructional model as much as possible, even from proponents of returning to five days or going fully virtual."

District 9 board member Cameron Nuessle likewise said people called for consistency prior to the vote.

"With the current level of community spread, many people favored maintaining a hybrid schedule, not only for the risk of reducing spread, but the consistency of schedule for the students," Nuessle said.

Tiered thresholds

In mid-February, Superintendent King Laurence is planned to gain the authority to move individual schools to less restrictive instructional models, if conditions allow.

The school board approved a policy in December that allows Laurence to change schools to five-day, hybrid or virtual, depending on COVID-19 data. Under the current thresholds, Laurence may move a school to more a restrictive model if 3% of students test positive for the virus or if 25% of instructional staff are quarantined.

"I think it's in the right direction," Nuessle said Friday. "I think Superintendent Laurence needed to have the authority and be able to be nimble to make decisions about, potentially, closing schools – hopefully not – and I think that matrix that was approved in December gives him the framework in which he can do that."

Nuessle said he applauds Laurence for stepping up for this task.

Some board members have suggested changing these thresholds.

"I agree with the 3% positivity rate but feel the 25% quarantine rate is a little high," Moulton said in an email. "I would be more comfortable with a 20% quarantine rate. Other than that, I like the tiered approach on a per school basis."

Although Crane said he is concerned that the 25% quarantine rate is too high, he credited Laurence for explaining his logic for the numbers and keeping specific campuses' differences in mind when making decisions.

"I am glad we are moving to a campus-specific approach to help keep instruction moving ahead for those schools without higher numbers in the event that other campuses see an increase in cases or quarantines," Crane said in an email. "I am also hopeful this will help ease the strains that the COVID situation has put on the substitute pool."

Likewise, Shealey said she likes the fact that the superintendent will look at each individual school, rather than the whole district at once.

Bradley was the sole person to oppose Tuesday's hybrid school vote, which postpones Laurence's ability to move schools to five-day schedules until mid-February.

"I'm a strong believer that we have to look at schools on an individual basis," Bradley said.

Multiple school board members praised the work from teachers, administrators and staff during the pandemic.

"There's a danger of being sick, but they keep plowing on, doing what's expected of them. So I just want to say thank you to them, the teachers," Bradley said. "And for the parents, I know that this puts a terrible strain on them – scheduling, financially, all those things. And we want our kids back in school in full-time just as quickly as we can get them there."

The Aiken County Board of Education will next meet in a town hall at Silver Bluff High School at 6 p.m. on Jan. 19.