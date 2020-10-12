Aiken County Commission for Technical and Comprehensive Education to meet Monday

The Aiken County Commission for Technical and Comprehensive Education (ACCTCE) will discuss the state budget, Aiken Technical College alumni programming and other topics at its regular monthly meeting on Monday.
The agenda includes information on a FY2020 audit from Andy Jordan, vice president of administrative services at ATC and an alumni programming update from Mechelle English, vice president of advancement at ATC.
ATC president Forest Mahan will provide updates on the college, the state budget, upcoming events and other topics.
At ACCTCE's September meeting, the commission discussed low fall enrollment numbers and the upcoming renovation of the college's welding lab, along with other business items.
The ACCTCE will meet over video conference call on Monday, Oct. 12 at 5:15 p.m.